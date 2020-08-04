Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Celebrate One-Year Anniversary: ‘When I Count My Blessings, I Count You Twice’

Zooey Deshcanel and Jonathan Scott commemorated their one-year anniversary as a couple with the sweetest Instagram posts! See their adoring messages!

Time truly flies by when you’re falling in love! Today, August 4, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrated the one-year anniversary of their meeting while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke alongside their equally famous siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. Naturally, the New Girl alum, 40, and Property Brothers star, 42, wanted to share their love with the world, and did just that with their adorable Instagram posts!

“One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human,” Zooey began the caption to her sweet post. “I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together. Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you,” she shared, adding a heart-kissing emoji. Jonathan was so moved by Zooey’s loving words, he couldn’t help but immediately comment, “You give me ALL the feels I love you!” Too sweet!

Then, it was Jonathan’s turn to share some sweet nothings dedicated to his lady love. “How time flies when you’re having the best time of your life,” he started the caption to his post. “Who would’ve known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever. When I count my blessings, I count you twice.” Jonathan also included a video montage of his year with Zooey, including photos from their trip to a haunted house and their appearance at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere!

It really has been an absolute whirlwind for Zooey and Jonathan, who HollywoodLife first reported on in September 2019 when they were spotted sharing a meal together. Even then, these two were just as smitten as they are now. That same month, Zooey confirmed that she and her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, had separate and planned to divorce, which was finalized in June 2020. The former couple share two children — Elsie Otter, 5, and Charlie Wolf, 3.

Jonathan and Zooey’s relationship has been full of absolute bliss. The two have been hosting game nights for their fans while in quarantine, and recently celebrated Jonathan’s 42nd birthday! Not to mention, the two have sparked some engagement rumors throughout their romance, despite there being no fact to them whatsoever. All told, it’s been a magical year for Zooey and Jonathan — here’s to many more!