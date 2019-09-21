Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Hold Hands & Look Adorable In Coordinating Blues — PDA Pic

The hot new couple were spotted on yet another romantic date in Beverly Hills, only a week after news broke about their relationship!

Zooey Deschanel, 39, and Property Brother Jonathan Scott, 41, are looking oh-so in love! The newly minted couple stepped out for a romantic day stroll in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 19. Zooey and Jonathan lovingly walked hand in hand as they gazed at each other and engaged in a deep conversation as they strolled. Jonathan sweetly led his new lady as they both twinned in blue, reportedly dining at nearby eatery Clementine for lunch.

Zooey channeled her New Girl character in a pretty blue frock with a floral pattern for the outing. The mini dress featured puffy sleeves and ruffles, and she paired the number with fall-ready black tights and classic ballet flats. She finished the look with a turquoise bag and a light red lipstick. Jonathan echoed her ’70s style in a blue floral print button down, a classy gray vest, light denim and distressed brown oxfords.

The new couple were first spotted dining at Little Dom’s in Silverlake on September 13, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY obtained photos of the date. “Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual,” an eyewitness shared. Zooey and Jonathan’s romance went public shortly after she confirmed she was divorcing her husband, producer Jacob Pechenik, after four-years of marriage. The former couple share two children together, and remain business partners in Lettuce Grow.

Zooey and Jonathan met on the set of James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoke, and Jonathan told us EXCLUSIVELY that he and Zooey “just clicked” in an interview at Cleo Hollywood. “It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before,” he added — but clearly not for these two.

Zooey’s split with ex Jacob appears to be on good terms, too. “Yeah, everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together,” Jacob revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Event charity event in Westwood on September 14. “We’ve been raising [our kids] and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them…I’m happy.”