Jonathan Scott Thanks GF Zooey Deschanel For Epic Virtual ‘Game Of Thrones’ Birthday: ‘You’re The Best’

Jonathan Scott gave a shout-out to his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel when he posted screenshots of a ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired game they played online with some friends just days after his birthday.

Jonathan Scott, 42, made sure all his Instagram followers knew just how grateful he is for his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel, 40, on May 2 when he took to Instagram to post some cute pics and a special message to go along with them. In the photos, which are screenshots, he and the actress can be seen happily playing a Game of Thrones-inspired murder mystery game online with several friends through a multi-camera video chat. They are all decked out in their best Game of Thrones-like attire and have their game names labeled at the bottom of their screens. Jonathan and Zooey‘s names were Snobb Snark and Queen Cersei Lamester.

“All is well in the kingdom this eve as we played a Game Of Thrones inspired Murder Mystery with friends and family. SO fun. Thank you @zooeydeschanel for setting it all up. You’re the best 😊” Jonathan’s caption for the pics read.

The cute game setup may have been a late birthday present for Jonathan since he celebrated his special day on Apr. 28. Zooey made sure to take to her own Instagram to give a shout-out to him on the big day and it was the cutest post ever. In addition to sharing a black and white pic that showed her giving him a kiss on the cheek, she wrote a sweet caption. “This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.”

Zooey and Jonathan first started dating in late 2019 and their romance went public shortly after Zooey’s now ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, 47, with whom she shares daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 3, filed for divorce in Oct. of the same year. Jonathan was previously married to Kelsy Ully from 2007-2013 and dated Jacinta Kuznetsov from 2015 until 2018.