Zooey Deschanel Cuddles BF Jonathan Scott Amid Red Carpet Debut At Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott walked their first red carpet together at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards on Nov. 10, which they both had roles in!

Consider this romance extra official now. Zooey Deschanel, 39, and Jonathan Scott, 41, were undeniably smitten with one another at the fourth annual Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards at BRIC in Brooklyn on Nov. 10, which served as their first red carpet event as a couple! The outing was extra sentimental since Jonathan was hosting the gala event, where Zooey also took the stage to present an award.

On the red carpet, the couple huddled close for photos, and their outfits nicely complemented one another. Zooey stuck to her usual feminine style in a white mini dress with a dainty yellow floral print, as though it came straight from a Swedish Midsummer Festival. The sweet yet subtle dress made Jonathan’s eggplant suit especially pop! They were joined by many more A-list guests at the event like Jim Gaffigan, Rose McGowan, Aasif Mandvi and Gloria Reuben, who all presented awards as well. The most prestigious of those honors — “Best Documentary Feature” — went to the spaceflight documentary Apollo 11, which was directed, produced and edited by Todd Douglas Miller.

Zooey and Jonathan recently attended another big event as a united front, which was the wedding of Jonathan’s brother J.D. Scott to Annalee Belle on Oct. 31! The nuptials served as J.D.’s first meeting with Zooey, and he saw the New Girl star enjoying a long future with his little brother. “It was amazing to have her there, to start with, and then to actually get the chance to see this woman that my brother is head over heels for,” J.D. EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the wedding, and even went so far as to suggest that Zooey could potentially be “the one” for Jonathan.

HollywoodLife was first to break the news of Zooey and Jonathan’s romance on Sept. 13, following the announcement of Zooey and Jacob Pechenik’s split that same month. Since then, Zooey and Jonathan have enjoyed multiple dates like a trip to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights on Oct. 20 and a visit to Dancing with the Stars for its Sept. 30 show.

The couple met while filming a Carpool Karaoke for The Late Late Show with James Corden in August with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott. Jonathan hit it off with Zooey right away, which he revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in September. “Ahead of time we didn’t know and we’d never met either of them [Zooey and Emily] before, so it was funny that the day we sang on Carpool Karaoke, that’s they very first time that we met either Zooey or Emily,” Jonathan told us while promoting his new children’s book with Drew, Builder Brothers: Better Together. He added, “It’s sometimes a little weird when you just get thrust on camera with people you’ve never met before but we just clicked.”