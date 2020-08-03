Gabrielle Union, 47, Is Flawless In Striped Bikini As She Cools Off In Her Swimming Pool — See Pics

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to share a set of photos of herself strutting her stuff in a gray and white striped bikini while showing off a bright smile that perfectly represented her summer joy.

Gabrielle Union, 47, looked absolutely gorgeous in her latest pics! The actress showed off her amazing figure while hanging out in a pool and wearing a gray and white striped bikini in the snapshots and had her hair tied up in two cute buns. She was all smiles in all three photo too, proving she’s enjoying life right now and loving it!

The brunette beauty captioned the photos with water and black heart emojis and her followers took to the comments section to share their opinions on the gems. “Girl you’re gorgeous!” one follower wrote while another complimented her triceps. “Living her best life,” a third pointed out and many more left her heart-eyed emojis.

This isn’t the first time Gabrielle has stunned in a bikini this summer. The mother of one-year-old Kaavia appeared in a white bikini in a video that showed her playing with her baby girl and husband Dwyane Wade, 38, in a pool on July 17. The trio happily splashed in the water while “Head Over Heels” by The Go-Go’s played in the post.

When Gabrielle is not wearing bikinis, she’s wearing stylish clothing like Daisy Dukes. She rocked a pair while going for a stroll in Los Angeles, CA with her family on July 11 and it definitely worked for her! She added a white sleeveless crop top to go along with the shorts and accessorized with a red head band in her hair.

It’s always fun to see glorious pics of Gabrielle rocking summer looks that inspire so many of her fans out there! We hope to see more styles in pics and videos on her social media again soon. Until then, we’ll keep admiring the previous outfits and swimsuits she’s previously donned in the past few months!