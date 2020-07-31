La La Anthony Teams Up With Natalia, 17, & Bianka Bryant, 3, For The Super Cute TikTok Dance Video

The late Kobe Bryant’s beautiful daughters are showing off their dance skills in yet another heartwarming TikTok video. This time they were joined by family friend La La Anthony.

Kobe Bryant‘s infectious spirit continues to live on through his lovely daughters. His oldest, Natalia, 17, and second to youngest Bianka, 3, might be 14 years apart in age, but the have the same contagious smile. They showed it off in a new TikTok dance video set to “On Beat” by Tre Oh Fie. Family pal La La Anthony was the one who captured the moment and shared it with fans. She showed off her own sexy moves by dropping like it’s hot during the coordinated routine, where Natalia proved once again that she’s got serious dance skills.

While Natalia and La La showed of their dance talent, little Bianka tried to keep up. She looked so adorable in a head to toe pink outfit, even wearing a pink cap. As she’s done in other TikTok videos with her big sis, Bianka stole the show with her precious expressions and big girl amount of try.

La La has been spending time with her close pal, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant, 38, and her three daughters lately. Vanessa and La La have even been playing the #dontreactchallenge, where classic songs are spun and the winner is the one who is able to hold back from reacting and bursting into a dance.

On July 29 girls night, the ladies sat on a sofa in their blue pajamas as they listened to a medley of upbeat hits from 1989, including Soul II Soul‘s “Back to Life,” De La Soul‘s “Me, Myself & I” and Tony! Toni! Toné!‘s “Feels Good.” They nearly both made it through with just smiles on their faces, before La La, 39, burst out laughing and then started to get a groove on.

La La shared a second video on July 20 of she and Vanessa in their sweats and playing the challenge again, this time to legendary East Coast and West Coast hip hop songs. Both women smiled like they were about to crack at any minute, but held it together. La La wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “This sh*t is harder than it looks @vanessabryant‼️” and telling fans, “u guys should try this.”

At one point the top of Bianka’s curly hair could be seen wandering into the shot, as Natalia watched from out of view, writing, “This was too good hahaha,” in the comments. After the Bryant family’s double tragedy of losing Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, it’s so heartwarming to see Vanessa and her daughters able to enjoy moments of laughter and fun.