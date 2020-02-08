LaLa Anthony Sends Love & Support To Vanessa Bryant After Kobe & Gianna Tragedy — See Message

LaLa shared the sweetest image of her 12-year-old son Kiyan rocking a Kobe Bryant shirt with his original #8.

LaLa Anthony, 38, is sending her love to Vanessa Bryant, 37, after she tragically lost husband Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Jan. 26. “V…you already know what it is…strongest woman I know!” she captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, Feb. 8. “Love u deep @vanessabryant 🦋😘❤️🙏🏽,” she sweetly added. LaLa and Carmelo Anthony‘s 12-year-old son Kiyan rocks a black Kobe Bryant t-shirt in the photo, rocking the NBA stars original number 8, as he stands on a basketball court.

The sweet tribute comes just a week after LaLa posted an emotional tribute to the Bryant family. “It’s taken me all day to write this. A pain that I can not begin to understand. 💔,” she began captioning a holiday family photo of Kobe, Vanessa, and Gianna along with Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 mos. “My heart is breaking & my stomach is in knots for my friend @vanessabryant 🙏🏽GOD, I ask that you cover her in strength & comfort her and the girls in a way only you are capable of. Wrap your hands around them tight. I pray for all the families affected. V, I love you deep. My heart, my hands, whatever you may need from me are with you..now & forever…I LOVE YOU❤️,” she wrote in her moving post.

Carmelo, one of Kobe’s close friends, also took to social media to remember the NBA icon on Jan. 28.

“I hate when I have so much to say, but I can’t put any of it into words. The times I have the most to say are the times that I can’t talk. I’m screaming inside but I can’t be heard,” he began his touching tribute, posting a photo of the pair embracing on the basketball court. “YOU don’t know how hard it is to try to pretend to smile when I have these clouds of emotions. YOU just called me and told me you were coming to the game Friday and that you were proud of me…We were just laughing about how hard YOU was working GiGi and her teammates and I told YOU they need a day off 😂😢,” he continued, adding that Kobe will be “will forever be remembered. YOUR legacy will live on FOREVER. OUR FRIENDSHIP will never be forgotten. I know YOU will be near, Even if I don’t see YOU.”

LaLa’s 10 million followers loved Kiyan’s sweet tribute to Kobe. “Powerful and influential attitude,” fan Caleb wrote, while another added “@lala your vibe is unmatched.” Several others added hearts, prayer and crying emojis to express their support.