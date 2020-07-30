The family who dances together, stays together! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez teamed up with their kids for an early 2000s hip hop dance challenge.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez certainly know how to party! The loved-up couple danced up a storm with their kids as part of an early 2000s TikTok challenge, and took to Instagram to share the results. The clip posted by the “Let’s Get Loud” singer on July 30 showed her daughter Emme, 12, and A-Rod’s daughter Ella, 12, along with baseball pitcher Nick Silva dancing along to some of the decade’s most iconic hip hop tracks.

They began with the iconic 2002 Nelly and Kelly Rowland song “Dilemma,” before moving to others like T-Pain‘s “Buy U a Drink,” Eve‘s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” OutKast‘s “Ms. Jackson” and 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.” The popular TikTok trend involves playing a series of songs, and singing along to the ones that you know. Surprisingly, both of the young girls knew the majority of the tracks, even though they weren’t yet born when most of them were released.

Perhaps the funniest moment in the video came when Ludacris‘ 2001 song, “Move B**ch,” began playing, and the mom-of-two hilariously pushed Emme out of frame as the rapper sang “move b***h, get out the way”. The funny family antics continued with songs like Snoop Dogg‘s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Flo Rida and T-Pain‘s “Low,” Sean Kingston‘s “Fire Burning” and Ray Jay‘s “Sexy Can I.” The whole family danced along to Soulja Boy‘s 2007 song, “Crank That”, and both girls knew the iconic dance moves, even though the track dropped before they were born.

J-Lo captioned her post, “These bops had me hype! Party in Club Basement with Alex, Lulu, Ella Bella and Nick!” Meanwhile, A-Rod also posted the clips, writing in the caption, “Party in ‘Club Basement’ !!! . DJs Ella & Emme droppin some beats.” He also added the hashtags, “#HipHopMedley #TikTok #WhatAmIEvenDoingBackThere”

Jen wore a mint green loungewear set, and fans were loving her enthusiasm for all of the songs. “Lmao Jen is such a mood,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “I LOVE THIS SO MUCHH!! Y’all put a smile on my face. love you.”