Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Cuddle With Their Children During A ‘Perfect Saturday’ At The Beach

Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new photo of him and fiancee Jennifer Lopez happily smiling and posing with their kids in front of a body of water on a hot summer day.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, are happily taking advantage of the hot summer days by spending time with their family at the beach. The former New York Yankees player shared a new Instagram snapshot on Instagram that showed him getting cozy with the singer and their kids, including his daughter Ella, 12, and her twins Emme, 12, and Max, 12, while standing on sand. A body of water could be seen in the background of the pic and everyone looked thrilled to be together.

Jennifer was wearing a white sweater and red and white leggings with a galactic print in the photo while Alex wore a black hoodie and Ella and Emme wore bikinis. Max wore a white tank top and black bottoms and made sure to protect himself and others from the coronavirus by wearing a black face mask. “Perfect Saturday 🍎🍷,” Alex captioned the sweet post.

Alex and his family’s fun weekend festivities may have been a pre-birthday celebration for the athlete. He turns 45 on July 27 so it’s great to see him surrounded by those closest to him in the moments leading up to the big day. Jennifer also recently celebrated her 51st birthday on July 24 and her future husband made sure to give her a loving shout-out on Instagram.

In addition to sharing a sweet video compilation of his lady love, he wrote a heartfelt caption about her alongside the post. “Happy Birthday, Macha!!!.Every moment with you is magical” it read. “You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”