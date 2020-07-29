Sophie Brussaux Reveals Stunning Blonde Makeover: See Before & After Pics Of Drake’s Son’s Mother

Sophie Brussaux’s gone blonde! Drake’s ex debuted platinum hair on Instagram, and she looks like a real-life glamorous Barbie. See the before and after pics!

Sophie Brussaux had one question for her Instagram followers: “Blonde?” The French artist, 30, took to Instagram on July 29 to debut a stunning hair makeover, revealing her normally wavy, raven mane is now stick-straight and platinum blonde! It’s very Barbie. You can see before and after pics of her new look below.

It’s unclear if Sophie’s new blonde ‘do is permanent, or a wig. But either way, she looks fabulous. In her gorgeous pic, Sophie is rocking baby pink lipstick that perfectly matches her slinky Fendi dress. She included two photos of herself with her normal brunette hair, and it’s safe to say that she’s equally stunning, no matter which color she chooses. Sophie shares two-year-old son Adonis Graham with Drake, and actually posted in March about their baby boy‘s blonde locks.

“Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends,” she captioned a series of photos of herself with Adonis. “I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world. PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired… but Adonis’s parents are really blonde,” she joked, including a photoshopped of Drake and herself with bleached hair.

Drake sparked speculation about his relationship with Sophie by seemingly referencing her on his new track, “Greece.” He raps, “Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach,” a reference to the luxury beach club in Greece. Sophie loves to vacation there! HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source that this wasn’t a declaration of love.

“His relationship with [Sophie] is amazing but they’re strictly co-parents,” the source explained. “His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too. Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son’s mother with nothing but love and respect.”