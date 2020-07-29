Watch
Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Is ‘Very Smart & Mature’, Naomi Campbell Reveals: ‘She’s A Lovely Girl’

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blue Ivy Carter enjoys a pony ride at the pumpkin patch with friends. Blue Ivy's parents, Beyonce and Jay Z, are no where to be seen as their eldest daughter enjoys the fun ride. Shot on 10/19/18. Pictured: Blue Ivy Carter BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Entertainer Jay-Z walks with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter as they arrive for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami 49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Beyonce Knowles is seen slipping out a back exit after shopping with her daughter Blue Ivy at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills. Blue Ivy sported super long braids for the outing and held on to the rail so as not to slip in her clunky platform sneakers while mom kept it casual in sweats with her hoodie pulled up. *Shot on October 14, 2019* Pictured: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy BACKGRID USA 14 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, a cast member in "The Lion King," poses with her daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Lion King" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

On the July 28 episode of ‘WWHL,’ Naomi Campbell opened up about meeting Beyonce and JAY-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, and revealed how ‘smart’ the little one is!

After many years in the industry, Naomi Campbell has met a lot of famous faces, and she dished on some of her celeb meetings during the July 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen name-dropped various celebrities and asked if Naomi had met them. When it came to Beyonce and JAY-Z’s eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, the supermodel had nothing but great things to say about her encounter.

“She’s a very, very lovely girl,” Naomi gushed about Blue. “She’s really smart and mature. Very intelligent.” Naomi didn’t delve further into what her meeting with Blue was like, but she seems to have a pretty good handle on her personality! Blue is the eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay, who also have three-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, together.

blue ivy jay z
Blue Ivy Carter hangs with dad, JAY-Z, on the field at the Super Bowl. (Sipa USA via AP)

At just eight years old, Blue has already accomplished quite a bit. Not only has she attended some of the most high profile events, including the Grammy Awards, with her parents, but she’s been featured on songs with BOTH of them. At just two days old, Blue’s voice appeared on Jay’s track, “Glory,” while she also lent her vocals to Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King in 2019. For that feature, Blue won a Soul Train Award and BET Award.

naomi campbell
Naomi Campbell stuns in a sheer dress with feathered pattern on the red carpet. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
)

Meanwhile, Naomi has had many other famous encounters, as well. While she’s never met Lucille Ball, Meghan Markle or the Pope, she has spent time with the Dalai Lama and Elizabeth Taylor. “I’ve known [the Dalai Lama] for quite a few years,” Naomi explained. “Very nice guy. I first met him in the 90s. He’s got a great charm, a great little giggle, and is full of amazing light.”

Oh, and as for Adele? Not only has Naomi met her — but they’re actually pals. “I absolutely love Adele,” she gushed. “We text, we talk. I love her.” Check out the full interview in the clip above!