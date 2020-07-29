Blue Ivy Carter, 8, Is ‘Very Smart & Mature’, Naomi Campbell Reveals: ‘She’s A Lovely Girl’

On the July 28 episode of ‘WWHL,’ Naomi Campbell opened up about meeting Beyonce and JAY-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy, and revealed how ‘smart’ the little one is!

After many years in the industry, Naomi Campbell has met a lot of famous faces, and she dished on some of her celeb meetings during the July 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen name-dropped various celebrities and asked if Naomi had met them. When it came to Beyonce and JAY-Z’s eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, the supermodel had nothing but great things to say about her encounter.

“She’s a very, very lovely girl,” Naomi gushed about Blue. “She’s really smart and mature. Very intelligent.” Naomi didn’t delve further into what her meeting with Blue was like, but she seems to have a pretty good handle on her personality! Blue is the eldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay, who also have three-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, together.

At just eight years old, Blue has already accomplished quite a bit. Not only has she attended some of the most high profile events, including the Grammy Awards, with her parents, but she’s been featured on songs with BOTH of them. At just two days old, Blue’s voice appeared on Jay’s track, “Glory,” while she also lent her vocals to Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King in 2019. For that feature, Blue won a Soul Train Award and BET Award.

Meanwhile, Naomi has had many other famous encounters, as well. While she’s never met Lucille Ball, Meghan Markle or the Pope, she has spent time with the Dalai Lama and Elizabeth Taylor. “I’ve known [the Dalai Lama] for quite a few years,” Naomi explained. “Very nice guy. I first met him in the 90s. He’s got a great charm, a great little giggle, and is full of amazing light.”

Oh, and as for Adele? Not only has Naomi met her — but they’re actually pals. “I absolutely love Adele,” she gushed. “We text, we talk. I love her.” Check out the full interview in the clip above!