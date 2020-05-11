Beyonce Fans Go Wild After Blue Ivy, 8, Seemingly Crashes Tina Lawson’s Mother’s Day Video 

Watch
Blue Ivy Carter has a solid fanbase! Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 8-year-old daughter appears to have made a cameo in Tina Knowles-Lawson’s Mother’s Day video, and fans are loving it. You’ve got to hear her sassy commentary!

Blue Ivy Carter had fans debating about whether or not it’s her voice that can be heard in the background of Tina Knowles-Lawson‘s Mother’s Day video on Instagram. The clip, which included family friend Kelly Rowland, was a tribute to the singer and her mother, Doris Rowland Garrison. But, fans are convinced that Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s 8-year-old daughter seemingly stole the spotlight with a surprise cameo.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” Kelly said in the video, followed by Tina, who added, “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful mothers out there.” That’s when a tiny, but loud voice chimed in with a reminder: “And don’t forget all the beautiful daughters out there, which I am one of them.”

While Blue is not seen in the short clip, fans had a field day in the comments with their theories that the mystery voice belonged to her. “That’s gotta be Blue in the background!,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Blue’s voice” with a laughing emoji. Other fans suggested that “Blue should get into acting” after her presumed sassy cameo.

(Video credit: Tina Lawson/Instagram) 

Beyonce also shared a sweet tribute to her mother, who she raps — “My mama was a savage, got this sh-t from Tina —on Meg Thee Stallion‘s new “Savage” remix.

“Dear Mama, I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you,” the Grammy-winner wrote in a lengthy and heartfelt message, alongside a throwback photo of her mom on Sunday, May 10. “Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers.”

She continued, “My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love you make us all feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect.”