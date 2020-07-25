Russell Wilson Cradles His Newborn Son Win In Sweet New Snap After Wife Ciara Gives Birth

What a proud dad! Russell Wilson shared a new snap cuddling his baby son Win, one day after Ciara gave birth to their second child together.

Russell Wilson‘s precious newborn son, Win Wilson, is the spitting image of his dad! The NFL star shared a new snap snuggling up to the one-day-old bub, giving him some skin-to-skin contact. “We Winning,” he captioned the photo, which appeared to have been taken in the hospital as he wore a dark blue protective face mask. Ciara gave birth on July 23, and it’s clear the parents are already bonding. In Russell’s snap, little Win was wrapped in a white blanket, and wore a tiny pink and blue beanie.

Fans couldn’t believe how much the tot looked like his dad. “Your TWIN. CONGRATS!” one fan wrote, while another commended the football star for ensuring the pair bonded early. “Skin to skin is the best,” they wrote. The proud parents — who already share daughter Sienna, 3, along with Ciara’s son, Future Jr., 6 — couldn’t have looked moe radiant, when they shared their first photo together with baby Win.

Ciara, 34, was positively glowing, and Russell, 31, couldn’t have looked prouder. Precious Win was cradled right on mom Ciara’s chest as the two bonded mere moments after his birth! “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You,” the couple began the caption to the post. The pair also shared Win’s full name: Win Harrison Wilson and noted that the little boy weighed eight lbs. and one ounce upon his arrival into the world!

Along with the adorable Instagram picture, Ciara also shared a video of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to the sweet little boy, featured on her Twitter account. Win is the second child for Russell and Ciara, who have been married since 2016. The arrival of Win also makes their daughter Sienna a big sister! They welcomed Sienna in April 2017. Ciara also has son Future Jr., whom she welcomed with ex Future in May 2014. Just as they documented raising Sienna and Future Jr., we cannot wait to see little Win grow up right before our very eyes!