Brooklyn Beckham Won’t ‘Let’ Ex GF Lexy Panterra’s Comments About Marriage ‘Get’ To Him
Brooklyn Beckham is ‘so happy’ with his new engagement to Nicola Peltz that ‘nothing can bring him down’ and that includes his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra’s comments about him being ‘too immature’ to get married.
Brooklyn Beckham, 21, is having “zero doubts” about his engagement to his fiancee Nicola Peltz, 25, even after his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra, 30, made some shocking comments about how she thinks he’s “too immature” to get married because he “has a new chick every month.” “Brooklyn’s so happy right now, nothing can bring him down,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s a bummer that Lexi chose to speak badly about him but it won’t get to him. The only thing that matters to him is that Nicola wants to marry him, what Lexi thinks about it really doesn’t matter.”
The former love of the newly engaged hunk spoke with The Sun about their past relationship as well as her feelings on his future, and admitted that she was “shocked” when she heard his happy news. “I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged,” Lexy, who dated Brooklyn in 2017, told the outlet. “It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.”
Neither Brooklyn or Nicola have spoken publicly about Lexy’s recent comments and have seemed to be busy continuing to bask in the glow of their soon-to-be marriage. The lovebirds have continued to share cozy pics on social media and have been met with numerous congratulatory messages from family, friends, and fans.