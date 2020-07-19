Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Lexy Panterra Shades His Engagement: He’s ‘Way Too Imature To Get Married’

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra, whom he dated for a year, doesn’t think he’s ready to get married and said he ‘usually has a new chick every month’, in a new revealing interview.

It turns out not everyone thinks Brooklyn Beckham‘s engagement to Nicola Peltz, 25, is a good idea! The 21-year-old’s ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra, 30, admitted she thinks he’s “too immature” to get married when she gave a tell-all interview about their past relationship to The Sun. The brunette beauty, who dated Brooklyn for a year in 2017, also said she dumped him because she was tired of his failure to take their romance seriously.

“I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged,” Lexy, who is known as a dancer and performer, told the outlet. “It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature.”

“I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes,” she added. “There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”

Lexy went on to talk about how things were when she became romantically involved with Brooklyn after meeting him at the Coachella music festival in 2017 and claimed his “immaturity” was the reason for their breakup. “We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend,” she explained while also adding that distance also put a strain on their relationship. “I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure.”

“It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest,” she continued. “The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up.”

Lexy also admitted that unlike Brooklyn’s relationship with Nicola, there was no talk of engagement when she was with him. “We never talked about getting engaged. I would never have considered marrying Brooklyn. For what?” she said. “There is nothing he could have brought to the table beside his family’s money and I don’t need that.”

Brooklyn and Nicola, who have been dating since around Oct. 2019, announced their engagement on social media on July 11 with PDA-filled photos and loving captions. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn wrote in his post. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [heart emoji] I love you baby xx.”