Pregnant Stassi Schroeder showed off her maternity style in a super cute ensemble while out and about in La La Land.

Stassi Schroeder, 32, put her growing baby bump on display while picking out some designs at an art and frame store in West Hollywood on Tuesday, July 14. The mother-to-be (who is expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark, 40) cradled it in a tight black mini dress that highlighted her long legs and a pair of black wedges which strapped around her ankles. She kept her beach blonde hair up in a bun and matched her outfit with a black face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and a chic purse.

Stassi’s rep Steve Honig confirmed to HollywoodLife that she and Beau have a bundle of joy on the way only days after she and Kristen Doute, 37, were axed from Vanderpump Rules over racism allegations made by their former co-star Faith Stowers. “Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” he told us.

She’s kept a relatively low profile since news broke about those claims however there have been a handful of times where she and her bump have been seen out. Stassi, whose is expecting a girl, was spotted getting ready for her 32nd birthday on June 24.

Stassi along with Kristen and VPR star Jax Taylor, 41, celebrated the occasion at a home in Los Angeles where she showed off her baby bump in a sleeveless white sun dress and tan platform sandals with her blonde tresses cascading down both sides of her shoulders.

She and Kristen appear to be getting along swimmingly after the two had a massive falling out last year. The two galpals and Katie Maloney, 33, reunited for a lunch date at The Grove in Los Angeles that was captured by 8-year-old actress Julianna Gamiz. My life is officially complete!!!” the Instant Family star captioned her Instagram photo showing the ladies seated around a table and enjoying their time together.