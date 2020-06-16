Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Holds Hands With Fiancé Beau Clark 1 Week After Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Stassi Schroeder enjoyed a snack run in sunny LA with fiancé Beau Clark, covering her growing baby bump with a chic sweatshirt. The reality star was fired from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ just seven days earlier.

Stassi Schroeder and fiancé Beau Clark put on a united front while out and about running errands on June 15. Stassi, 31, who was fired one week earlier from Vanderpump Rules after her past racist comments surfaced, held hands with her handsome guy as they stopped to grab snacks from a gas station in Los Angeles. The couple, who announced just two days earlier that Stassi was pregnant, held hands the entire time.

Despite their protective face masks, you could tell that Stassi and Beau were happy on their Monday out and about. Stassi appeared to be feeding her pregnancy cravings with a muffin, as she covered up her growing baby bump in a grey sweatshirt, matching grey shorts, and khaki utility jacket. Beau looked extra cool, fashioning a bandana into a mask, while rocking a Star Wars tee and leopard Vans sneakers.

Stassi and Kristen Doute, 37, were axed from Vanderpump Rules on June 9 after their former co-star, Faith Stowers, accused them of racist behavior. Faith revealed in an Instagram Live chat that Stassi and Kristen called the police in 2018 and reported her for a crime she didn’t commit. Both women apologized to Faith on Instagram, with Stassi writing, “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.” She added, “I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

Faith said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that she believes the women only apologized because they were “pressured” into it. “I hope they see this as a lesson going forward and they can do the educational research that they need to do in order for this to never happen again, ever,” Faith said. “Hopefully this has never happened to anyone else.” Stassi and Kristen are sticking together in the wake of Bravo’s decision, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“They’re supporting one another constantly and there have been a ton of tears shed the last week over everything,” the source said, adding that Stassi was completely blindsided by her firing. “Stassi was shocked to find out that she was getting fired from the show. She’s devastated,” they said. “This has been one of the toughest times in her life and she’s just taking things day by day right now.”