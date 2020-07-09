See Message
Hollywood Life

Demi Lovato Prays For Naya Rivera To Be ‘Found Safe & Sound’ 6 Years After Starring On ‘Glee’ Together

Weekend Editor

Demi Lovato was one of the many stars who spoke out after Naya Rivera vanished during a trip to a Southern California lake with her son.

Rescuers are still on the lookout for actress Naya Rivera, 33, who went missing on Wednesday, July 8, during an outing with her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey (who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, 36). She rented a pontoon boat around 1:00pm local time to take out on Lake Piru, which is northwest of Los Angeles. According to reports another boater found their boat where Josey was there all by himself and luckily unharmed. Josey, “told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.”

Helicopters, drones and dive teams soon searched the lake for Naya. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department also released a statement saying that their search and rescue operation will continue at “first light” on Thursday, July 9. It is a situation that has shaken up many including Demi Lovato, 27, who costarred with Naya on the Emmy-winning series Glee as Dani during the show’s fifth season between 2013-2014.

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound,” the “Cool for the Summer” singer wrote with a praying and heart emoji underneath an Instagram story that also included a lit candle. Another Glee costar Heather Morris, 33, also poured her heart out about the terrible situation. “We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us,” she penned on her social media. “We need your love and light.”

Naya’s ex fiance Big Sean, 32, hasn’t publicly spoken out about the situation as of Thursday morning, July 8, but has liked several tweets related to her incident in the hours since news first broke about it.  They got engaged in October 2013 but called things off months later in April 2014. He went on to have very public relationships after their split with Ariana Grande, 27, and Jhene Aiko, 32.

Other celebs who have reacted to Naya’s news includes actress Jackee Harry, 63, and model Deyjah Harris, 19. “Prayers up for the lovely Naya Rivera,” Jackee tweeted. “We starred alongside one another in her first very television series, The Royal Family, and I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short.”