Kanye West Reveals New Buzzcut Hair Makeover: See Before & After Pics

Kanye West has a new summertime ‘do. He’s rocking a super short fade upon his return from a family trip with wife Kim Kardashian to their Wyoming ranch.

Kanye West is still all about his style game…as well as protecting himself from COVID-19! The rapper-designer was photographed on July 1 sporting a fresh new hairstyle, as well as a blue face mask while outside of the Van Nuys Airport. He took the face protection off to take a phone call, and his new short face was on display. The 43-year-old has been wearing his hair in a trimmed down style for months, but now he’s had his hair shaved all around his head from several inches above his ears.

While Kanye got a new ‘do shortly after a recent family getaway to his 4,000 acre ranch in Wyoming with wife Kim Kardashian, 39, and their four kids, he’s still got a taste for the same clothing. Yeezy was seen wearing brown leather pants in the new photos, which closely resemble the black pair he wore in Kim’s sexy leather outfit photos of the couple, with the vast ranch property and open blue sky behind them.

Kanye paired his brown leather pants with a white t-shirt featuring brown tie-dye like splotches on it. They’re similar in style to a pattern on tan pants he wore during daughter North‘s recent seventh birthday celebration at the ranch. Ye added a gold bracelet around his left wrist that matched his wedding band, and a large gold ring on his right hand.

Yeezy seems to be always on the go, so it was unclear if he was coming or going from his time at the airport. He sure loves his Wyoming spread, and it had been the perfect place to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, as the location is so remote. He even brought his four energetic young kids there at one point, to give wife Kim some much-needed alone time at their Hidden Hills mansion during March and April’s “Safer at Home” lockdown order.

The ranch also made for a very unique cowgirl-themed birthday locale for North, as she was riding horses, having her purple cowboy-hat shaped cake among a farm’s hay bales, and playing in other ranch activities with her siblings and cousin Penelope Disick, 7. Now that more businesses and some indoor public places are shutting down again as a second wave of COVID-19 cases has broken out across California, maybe ranch life in Wyoming is a pretty good place to be.