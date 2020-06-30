Paris Jackson Reveals Why She Doesn’t Consider Herself Bisexual In New, Intimate Show

Paris Jackson discussed her sexuality during the premiere of her new docuseries, ‘Unfiltered’ with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn on June 30. Paris admitted she ‘never’ thought she’d ‘end up with a dude,’ and revealed she’s been with more women than men.

Paris Jackson got candid about her sexuality and past relationships with both men and women on her new show, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. Paris and Gabriel, who live together, are dating, and they’re also in a band together called, The Soundflowers. The Facebook Watch docuseries premiered on Tuesday with its first episode, titled “Who is Paris Jackson?”

“Never thought I’d end up with a dude,” Paris, 22, said about her relationship with Gabriel. “Thought I’d end up marrying a chick or … I’ve dated more women than men. Been with more chicks,” she admitted. “The public only knows about 3 long term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about like most of the relationships I’ve been in.”

The singer continued, explaining why she doesn’t consider herself as being bisexual. “I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina,” Paris revealed, adding, “It has nothing to do what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, what are you like as a person?”

Paris Jackson & boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Paris went on to reveal that her late father, music icon Michael Jackson “caught on quick” regarding her sexuality.

“I think he felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he’d tease my brothers, like, ‘You got yourself a girlfriend!’ if I were staring at a magazine of a woman too hard,” she said. “I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young, 8 or 9. Not many children have that experience.”

Paris recalled, “The first time I came out to a family member, they didn’t believe me.” She noted that her older brother Prince Jackson, 23, has been extremely supportive. “He said he just wants to learn more about it, have a better understanding of it. I’m lucky to have that as well,” she said.

Tune-in to Facebook Watch every Tuesday at 3 AM PT/6 AM ET for new episodes of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. Future episodes will show Paris and Gabe coming together via their shared experiences, as their band sets out to make impactful music. The docuseries will air its finale on August 4.