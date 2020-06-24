Michelle Pfeiffer looked absolutely flawless even while making the funniest of faces during her quarantine workout!

Serving so relatable realness! Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, burned some calories at the gym but didn’t appear happy to do so. The movie icon posted an Instagram photo of her rocking no makeup while taking a break from her workout on an elaborate contraption on Wednesday, June 24. She also happened to show off her pretty awesome physique, especially her toned arms, in a black tank top/sweatpants combo. “Just not feelin’ it,” she captioned the pic next to a side eye emoji. Other celebs, like fellow actress Amber Valletta and supermodels Helena Christensen & Naomi Campbell, felt her pain in the comments section.

Michelle was in a much different workout mood way back in February much to the delight of her millions of fans. She lit up social media by posting a video of her having a super fun dance party on her treadmill. The mother-of-two did this as a form of celebrating after having her arm cast removed. The clip was so cute that she may have a future in the fitness world if this whole legendary acting thing ever stops!

The Oscar nominee has also done a magnificent job of keeping people guessing what her age really is as she seems to have captured the fountain of youth with each photo she posts. Fans had a hard time telling the difference between now and then when she shared a flashback pic of her on the set of Coolio‘s “Gangsta’s Paradise” from 1995. The award-winning track was from the soundtrack of her hit film Dangerous Minds.

Her fans had a similar reaction days later when she once again left them speechless in a makeup-free selfie posted during the middle of everyone being in self-isolation in mid May. “Is it over yet?” she wrote as the caption.

Michelle is one of the many women in Hollywood who have totally excelled at looking absolutely incredible while barefaced (on and off social media). Others who have shared similar pics in recent months include age-defying A-listers like Salma Hayek and Halle Berry.