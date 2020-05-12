Michelle Pfeiffer, 62, Proves She’s Ageless In Gorgeous New Makeup-Free Selfie

Michelle Pfeiffer looked so stunning in a new makeup-free photo that showed her nearly wrinkle-free face. She asked the longing question ‘Is it over yet?’ about the coronavirus lockdown.



Michelle Pfeiffer was always one of the most stunning women in Hollywood during her 1980’s-90’s acting hey day, and she still remains one of the most timeless beauties in Tinseltown at the age of 62. The ageless wonder shared a makeup-free Instagram selfie on May 12 that showed she has nary a wrinkle on her gorgeous face. Michelle is seen in the phot at home, looking upwards towards the light coming through a window with her big blue eyes.

Michelle’s wavy blonde hair cascaded down the right side of her cheeks and she wore a black sweater for the casual, fresh-faced photo. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star asked a question that everyone in quarantine has been wondering, writing “Is it over yet?” as the caption to her photo. The state of California went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 19, so it’s been nearly two months of self-isolation so far for the state’s residents.

Michelle’s celebrity pals felt her pain of being in lockdown. Actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba responded, “Nope” to Michelle’s query about the quarantine being over, while journalist Katie Couric agreed, writing “No.” Actress Selma Blair told Michelle, “Nope. Not yet. My pretty,” while hair stylist to the stars and Jennifer Aniston‘s hair guru Chris McMillan brightened the mood a little with his comment, “that haircut” with a black heart emoji. So true! While many people are having awful hair days going nearly two months without a cut and color, Michelle’s locks look fantastic.

Los Angeles County’s stay at home order was due to expire on May 15, and just a few hours after Michelle asked “Is it over?” some big news dropped that it’s likely far from over for citizens of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times and other local news outlets reported that L.A. County’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer revealed during a Board of Supervisors meeting that stay-at-home orders will “with all certainty” be extended for the next three months! It comes due to the lack of widely available testing for the COVID-19 virus, as well as home kits that would allow residents to perform daily tests on themselves for the coronavirus. So buckle up Michelle, the coronavirus lockdown appears to not be over yet. But you still look sensational!