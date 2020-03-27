Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, Goes Makeup-Free & Looks Like A Teenager While Thanking Medical Workers

Michelle Pfeiffer looks incredible! The beloved actress shared a new makeup-free pic on Instagram on March 27, and fans can’t get over how young she appears to be.

Michelle Pfeiffer, 61, took a moment on March 27 to “honor” the “heroes” who are fighting to help save lives amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. In a post shared on her Instagram page, Michelle dedicated her message to nurses and doctors “on the front lines”. But she also posed for a photo without any makeup on, and we couldn’t help but notice how amazing she looks. To be honest, if we didn’t know any better, we’d say she must be younger than 20 years old.

In Michelle’s message, however she wrote, “So many need to be acknowledged for waging this war for us. Today I am wearing a t-shirt I made to honor the #NURSES & #DOCTORS on the front lines.🙏 Make a t-shirt and join us in honoring our heroes who are not able to shelter in place. I challenge @portiaderossi because she needs to take a break from cooking 😜#covid_19 #NYC #weareallone. Instructions to make your shirt are on @daquan Instagram page. ❤️ #blessthenursesanddoctors Thank you @rona_pfeiffer for nominating me!”

We absolutely love her message, but we love that she went bare-faced for the picture, too. We hope she keeps the positive messages, and beautiful photos coming!