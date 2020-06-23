‘Siesta Key’: Garrett Admits ‘The Past’ Will Haunt His Rekindled Romance With Kelsey In Season 3

As Garrett and Kelsey’s rekindled relationship heats up on ‘Siesta Key,’ he teases what’s to come for the on-again couple and why they can’t escape their past.

Garrett Miller and Kelsey Owens are officially back together on season 3B of Siesta Key, but it’s not going to be smooth sailing! “Sometimes our heads are in two different spaces about what we should do,” Garrett explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s a lot of bumps in the road this season for us.” Viewers saw a glimpse of that during the show’s June 16 episode, when Kelsey suggested that she move in to Garrett’s apartment, and he made it clear that he wasn’t ready.

Eventually, Garrett gave Kelsey a key to his apartment as a compromise. However, this won’t be the last of the trouble for these on-again lovers. “When we do decide to move forward, things from the past still come up every once in a while that will affect us,” Garrett revealed. “People will see how the past can affect a future relationship with the person you once had something with. It kind of sucks, but we work through it, for the most part.”

Kelsey and Garrett were a couple on season one of Siesta Key, but they broke up after she cheated on him with Alex Kompothecras. Despite those hard times, though, Garrett doesn't harbor any ill will towards Kelsey. "At the end of the day, we'll always hope the best for one another, no matter what the circumstances are," he told us. "That's how we've always been, despite the s***y past that we've gone through together. We get over it and we're mature enough now to know that we shouldn't fall back on the little things and move forward."