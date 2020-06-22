‘Siesta Key’ Preview: Kelsey Admits She’s Frustrated Over ‘Mixed Signals’ From Garrett

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 23 episode of ‘Siesta Key, Kelsey vents to Juliette about the struggles in her newly-rekindled relationship with Garrett.

Kelsey Owens and Garrett Miller are on two different pages as they work on repairing their relationship on this season of Siesta Key. The struggles continue during the June 23 episode, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of what’s to come. In the first look clip above, Kelsey meets up with her bestie, Juliette Porter, to open up about what’s going on with Garrett.

“I’m kind of getting mixed signals from him,” Kelsey explains. “It’s really confusing me. I’m spending the night at his house all the time, so it’s been pretty serious, I think. But there’s just been red flags. The other morning I was like…I might as well just move in at this point, because I’m always over here, and he immediately took offense to it.”

During last week’s episode, we saw Garrett become completely taken aback when Kelsey asked about his plans for the future. Eventually, though, he gave her a key to his place so that she would know that he was ready to move forward with her — even if it didn’t mean moving in together just yet. “It seems like he has some thinking to do for himself,” Juliette says in the preview clip. However, that’s not enough for Kelsey.

“Dude, think about that before we become boyfriend and girlfriend!” she rants. “I’m so scared because in the past it hasn’t worked, so I’m like…what if it happens again? Everything’s up in the air. Maybe I’m overthinking it.” Juliette advises Kelsey to simply talk about it with Garrett and come to a final conclusion about where they stand.

Kelsey and Garrett dated during the first season of Siesta Key, but broke up after she cheated on him with Alex Kompothecras. They began rekindling their romance during the first half of season three, which aired earlier this year. We’ll have to see how this all turns out for Kelsey when the next episode of Siesta Key airs on June 23 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.