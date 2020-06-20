Kylie Jenner Plans To ‘Spoil’ Travis Scott on Father’s Day: ‘She’s Very Thankful To Have Him’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are doting co-parents to adorable 2-year-old daughter Stormi, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder intends to go ‘all out’ for her ex-boyfriend!

They may not be back together romantically but Kylie Jenner, 22, is so grateful for Travis Scott, 29! The Kylie Skin CEO has plans to honor Travis — with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster — for his second Father’s Day. “Kylie always goes very all out when it comes to celebrations and gifts and she will definitely put in the same effort for Travis on behalf of Stormi,” a source close to the makeup mogul spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Out of all the Kardashians she seems to like to spoil the most and Travis’ Father’s Day will be no different,” our insider revealed.

Travis is often seen spending quality time with his daughter, sharing the cutest photos and videos to his Instagram account! Recently, Stormi stole the show after popping up in his Instagram Live for his digital Fortnite concert, and the pair were also seen having a blast while swimming in Palm Springs. “He’s a great father to Stormi and [Kylie’s] very thankful to have him no matter what,” the source added, going on to not that her mom Kris Jenner, 64, gave her some valuable advice. “Her mom has instilled in her that it doesn’t matter what happens between the parents, the kids always come first and Kylie is a firm believer in that.”

Kylie and Travis split in Oct. 2019 after two years together, but the pair have been able to move past their differences and maintain both a co-parenting relationship for Stormi and a friendship. “Kylie is very good to Travis. They talk multiple times a day and are in a great place,” the insider also said. “Even though she and Travis had a small rough patch, they’re better than ever and she’ll make sure he feels loved and special. Kylie will also do something for her dad Caitlyn with [sister] Kendall.”

After months in quarantine, Kylie stepped out for dinner with Travis at The Nice Guy on June 20. Kylie — clad in a ’90s style leather jacket — and the AstroWorld rapper left separately, but at one point, Travis was seen waiting inside Kylie’s SUV. The pair appeared to try and keep a low profile as they covered their faces and looked away from cameras leaving the VIP destination.