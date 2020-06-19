Tyga Shoots His Shot With Zendaya On Instagram & Fans Are On Board With It — See Flirty Message

Tyga let his fans know that he was thinking of someone special to take on his next vacation: Zendaya! His Instagram commenters couldn’t stop talking about how he tried to shoot his shot by tagging her in a post.

Something you want to share with the class, Tyga? The rapper, 30, raised eyebrows on Instagram after posting the music video for his new song, “Vacation” — and it wasn’t because of the visuals. Tyga curiously tagged Zendaya, 23, in the Instagram caption. It originally read, “Tag someone you wanna take on vacation! @zendaya?” He added the wide-eyed emoji, too. Wait, what?

So many fans called him out for trying to shoot his shot with the Spider-Man: Far From Home star, that he changed the caption to “Tag someone you wanna take on vacation! Video out now!” with palm tree and sun emojis. Nice try, buddy. The fans see all. But, a lot of them were actually on board with this unconventional, potential coupling.

“Did he just tag Zendaya, is he shooting his shot,” one commenter wrote, to which another replied, “you might be right. I ain’t mad at him, That’s his business!!!” They added the 100 emoji. In response, another fan replied, “I mean, who wouldn’t give it a try?” Fair point. Some fans weren’t exactly thrilled that Tyga wanted to get the actress‘ attention. “I love you T-RAW but leave da good wholesome sis @zendaya aloneeee,” a commenter pleaded.

Zendaya was most recently linked to her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, 22. The twosome sparked romance rumors after he was spotted giving her an affectionate kiss on the head during a walk around New York City in February. The next day, they caught a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hanson together. While they tried to keep a low profile, the rumored couple were still spotted leaving the Music Box Theatre at the same time.

Jacob and Zendaya also hit up a flea market together during their time in NYC, a month after the dating rumors began. Prior to the Jacob speculation, Zendaya was rumored to be dating her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. Both denied the romance and stated that they were merely good friends.