Tommy Hilfiger Reveals Why He Loves To Work With ‘Next-Gen Influencers’ Like Zendaya & Gigi Hadid

From Gigi Hadid to Zendaya, Tommy Hilfiger has worked with the biggest stars on multiple collections, leading to his honor of Collaborator of the Year at this year’s Footwear News Achievement Awards!

Tommy Hilfiger has made a trend of working with the hottest stars in pop culture on collaborative collections and welcoming in a new wave of the Tommy Girl! Following his successful collaborations and ambassadorships with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow, Lewis Hamilton and, most recently, Zendaya, Tommy will be honored with Collaborator of the Year at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on December 3, 2019. “It is an honor to be recognized by Footwear News as Collaborator of the Year. I love partnering with next-gen influencers who have great style and share our values of inclusion and celebrating individuality,” he told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE quote. “I am always inspired to bring this spirit to life, together with my love for pop culture.”

Tommy partnered with Gigi in 2015, and the two designed their first capsule collection released in August 2016, which was as all-American and nautical as you’d expect! The design duo went on to present multiple Tommy x Gigi collections in New York, Los Angeles, London and finally, in the fashion capital of the world, Milan. The designer went on to collaborate with Euphoria star Zendaya, who has brought her personal style and her familial bond to the label. “I’m not going to make clothes my sister or my niece or any of the women in my family can’t wear,” she told Allure of the recent fall ’19 collection — her second with Tommy. “A lot of the clothes were for tall people too. For my mom, this is the first time that she can wear pants and not get them altered — she’s six feet four.”

Tommy described that collection as one of his all-time best-sellers, and the presentation, itself, at New York Fashion Week, was beyond extravagant. “It wasn’t just a fashion show; it was a performance, with music, fashion, pop culture and iconic images. It [became] disruptive, historical and memorable, and that was our goal,” he told Footwear News. Joining Tommy as honorees at this year’s FNAAs are Amina Muaddi (Designer of the Year), Kerby Jean-Raymond (Person of the Year), J Balvin (Style Influencer of the Year), Jeffrey Kalinsky, Steve Madden and Sandra Choi (Hall of Fame), Donna Karan and Kenneth Cole (Icon Awards for Social Impact), Bob Campbell (Lifetime Achievement Award), VF Corporation (Company of the Year), DICK’S Sporting Goods (Retailer of the Year), Puma and Rothy’s (Brands of the Year), Midnight 00 and Paris Texas (Emerging Talent Awards).