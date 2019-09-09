Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Slit Dress On Tommy Hilfiger Runway

Ashley Graham showed off her baby bump in a polka dot midi dress with a plunging slit, when she stepped out on the Tommy Hilfiger runway during NYFW on Sept. 8.

Ashley Graham, 31, has been showing off her growing baby bump in a slew of sexy outfits this New York Fashion Week, but she took her bump to the runway when she looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the catwalk for the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show on September 8. Ashley hit the runway in a long-sleeve black satin polka dot midi dress with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt, revealing her toned legs, which were covered in sheer black stockings. The bodice of the frock featured a white button-down collar while her waist was cinched in with a massive black leather belt. Tied around her neck was a black and white herringbone patterned ribbon, which draped down the side of the dress. She topped her sexy look off with a black wide-brimmed hat, massive silver hoop earrings, a black leather tote bag, and satin black platform mary-jane heels.

Aside from Ashley, Winnie Harlow also hit the runway in a long black and white checker patterned double-breasted coat with a matching newsboy cap. She accessorized her runway look with a black leather belt cinching in her waist, black leather boots, and black leather gloves. Zendaya, 23, was the woman of the hour, as the fashion show debuted her second and final TommyXZendaya collection with Tommy Hilfiger. For the occasion, Zendaya rocked a sexy leather snakeskin patterned suit with high-waisted fitted trousers, the matching blazer, and a tiny white crop top underneath, which showed off her abs and tiny waist.

Other attendees at the fashion show included supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, as Gigi used to have her very own collection with the designer as well. Gigi, 24, looked amazing in a metallic silver skintight jumpsuit with long-sleeves and a turtleneck from the new collection. The one-piece highlighted her toned figure perfectly, while she topped her look off with a black hat and pointy-toed brown leather pumps. Bella, 22, rocked a pair of high-waisted bright metallic silver pants with a white T-shirt tucked in and a black and white checkered blazer on top. She topped her look off with a black and white herringbone newsboy cap.

Ashley looked gorgeous on the runway and has been showing off her baby bump all week. Aside from her polka dot dress, we loved her sexy skintight burgundy latex Vex Clothing midi dress with a patterned underwire bodice that showed off major cleavage at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 5.