‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Gives Nick Viall A Run For His Money While Showing Off His Shirtless Body

Tyler Cameron delighted ‘The Bachelorette’ fans by going shirtless during a day of fun in the sun with his friends. His abs are truly on the same level as fellow Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall!

Um, hello. Tyler Cameron was spotted on a fishing trip with his buddies on June 16, and yes, The Bachelorette alum went shirtless for his day on the water. Tyler, 27, showed off his impeccable abs and toned shoulders while arriving back on shore after boating in Jupiter, Florida, and it’s obvious why the guy’s a model.

Tyler, who has been quarantining in Florida since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, spends tons of time boating with friends. He was just spotted four days before his shirtless jaunt on the water with his best friend, Matt James — and a cute mystery blonde. This time, he was covered up in a t-shirt and hat, unfortunately. Just hours earlier, Matt appeared (virtually) on Good Morning America, and revealed that he’s the next star of The Bachelor!

Tyler definitely gave his fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall a run for his money with his new shirtless pic. Nick, 39, took to Instagram on June 15 to show off his rock hard abs in a little thirst trap. Nick joked that he was posting the shirtless photo because he was watching The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! And — you guessed it — Nick’s season was up.

Nick hilariously captioned his post “Because I get dumped AGAIN on National TV tonight,” referencing the moment he became the runner up on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette. He actually posted a clip from the rejection to Instagram on June 14, writing, “TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night.” It’s cool; Nick had plenty of romances with other ladies from Bachelor Nation, but it still has to sting!