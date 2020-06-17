See Pics
Hollywood Life

‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Cameron Gives Nick Viall A Run For His Money While Showing Off His Shirtless Body

Tyler Cameron
BACKGRID
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER C.
Jupiter, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tyler Cameron and his friends return home after spending the day on the water fishing. Tyler showed off his summer body and fresh new tan from today. Pictured: Tyler Cameron BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taylor Cameron shows off his fit physique while out on a jog. Taylor seems to be staying in shape despite the Coronavirus scare, even opting for a jogging buddy despite recommendations from the CDC to stay over 6 ft away from others. Pictured: Taylor Cameron BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and friends sit on the field in VIP Suites at Ravens vs Rams NFL game on Monday night at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a hand full of stars on November 25, 2019. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5131764 251119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Political News Editor

Tyler Cameron delighted ‘The Bachelorette’ fans by going shirtless during a day of fun in the sun with his friends. His abs are truly on the same level as fellow Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall!

Um, hello. Tyler Cameron was spotted on a fishing trip with his buddies on June 16, and yes, The Bachelorette alum went shirtless for his day on the water. Tyler, 27, showed off his impeccable abs and toned shoulders while arriving back on shore after boating in Jupiter, Florida, and it’s obvious why the guy’s a model.

Tyler Cameron
Tyler Cameron goes shirtless during a day of fishing with his friends in Florida, 6/16/20 (BACKGRID)

Tyler, who has been quarantining in Florida since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, spends tons of time boating with friends. He was just spotted four days before his shirtless jaunt on the water with his best friend, Matt James — and a cute mystery blonde. This time, he was covered up in a t-shirt and hat, unfortunately. Just hours earlier, Matt appeared (virtually) on Good Morning America, and revealed that he’s the next star of The Bachelor!

View this post on Instagram

Because I get dumped AGAIN on National TV tonight.

A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on

Tyler definitely gave his fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall a run for his money with his new shirtless pic. Nick, 39, took to Instagram on June 15 to show off his rock hard abs in a little thirst trap. Nick joked that he was posting the shirtless photo because he was watching The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! And — you guessed it — Nick’s season was up.

Nick hilariously captioned his post “Because I get dumped AGAIN on National TV tonight,” referencing the moment he became the runner up on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season of The Bachelorette. He actually posted a clip from the rejection to Instagram on June 14, writing, “TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night.” It’s cool; Nick had plenty of romances with other ladies from Bachelor Nation, but it still has to sting!