Nick Viall Shows Off His Ripped Abs After Watching Himself Get ‘Dumped Again’ By Kaitlyn Bristowe

Looking good is the best revenge, at least for Nick Viall. He’s reminding himself how hot he is now after watching Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Bachelorette’ season special, where she dumped him at the end.

Nick Viall could use a hug after sitting through the latest The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever, which recapped the 11th season of The Bachelorette starring Kaitlyn Bristowe. The good news for anyone who give it, he’s got a killer body to hold on to! The 39-year-old franchise veteran shared a shirtless Instagram mirror selfie on June 15, showing off his six-pack abs and ripped arms. He knew he needed a pick me up that the comments would likely bring, as he joked that he was about to watch himself get “dumped” on national TV all over again.

“Because I get dumped AGAIN on National TV tonight,” Nick captioned the hunky shirtless photo. At the end of Kaitlyn’s season, it came down to Nick and fellow contestant Chris Booth. The year-old 34-former spin instructor accepted Chris’ proposal, leaving Nick the runner up…for the second Bachelorette season in a row! And it was so painful, as Kaitlyn broke the news to Nick that he wasn’t the one when he pulled out the box with an engagement ring in it.

“It was like waving at someone who’s waving at the person behind…but million times worse. TBH I look back on this time of my life and have nothing but positive memories. I just didn’t think ABC would make us relive the entire failed proposal tomorrow night,” Nick wrote in a June 14 Instagram post where he shared video of Kaitlyn shooting down his proposal, intercut with him making wincing faces about how painful it was to watch.

“It really was a season for the ages. You never know how you view things as time passes. Glad to be able to call KB a good friend!” he continued in the post. Nick had previously appeared on Andi Dorfman‘s Bachelorette season, where he made it to her last two men standing. Ultimately she gave her final rose to Josh Murray, and they became engaged. Meanwhile, Nick was there with an engagement ring and no fiancee.

The show bent the rules by allowing Nick to jump into the competition for Kaitlyn’s heart the following season, after it had already began filming. He appeared during a NYC group date on the fourth week of Kaitlyn’s season, and she asked him to join in the show as sparks flew between the two. Although not enough for her to agree to marry him in the end.

Even though he was twice dumped at the final rose altar, Nick later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and thanks to the love of the franchise’s fans, ended up becoming The Bachelor in 2017’s season 21. Finally, Nick was going to get to choose his bride, rather than be known as the twice-dumped runner up. He proposed to Montreal-based special ed teacher Vanessa Grimaldi, but the pair broke up five months after their romantic finale aired.