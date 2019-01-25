Shawn Booth Admits He’s ‘Questioning Everything’ With Kaitlyn Bristowe As Her New Romance Heats Up

While Kaitlyn Bristowe is dating and moving on from her previous engagement to Shawn Booth, he’s now skeptical of their relationship. Read details inside.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33, and her ex-fiancé Shawn Booth, 31, broke up months ago on Nov. 2, 2018, and she started moving on with another contestant from the franchise, Jason Tartick, 30. Apparently, Shawn isn’t over the moon for Kaitlyn’s new romance despite the fact he also has been rumored to be dating already, too. He vocalized how he felt about the aftermath of their split in a new interview, and he seemingly hasn’t been taking Kaitlyn’s new public romance too well.

“[I’m] trying to understanding things right now,” Shawn said on the Almost Famous: In Depth podcast with co-hosts former Bachelor Ben Higgins, 29, and ex-Bachelor contestant, Ashley Iaconetti, 30, Us Weekly reported. “I guess this goes with her new relationship too. It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had.”

“So I think that’s one of the major questions that runs through my mind – just trying to understand that, which I think is tough to understand,” Shawn continued. “I do care about her, so I am happy that she doesn’t have to, I guess, deal with, maybe, all the pain and the heartbreak because it seems like she’s moved on and she’s happy.” Well, just because Kaitlyn has found someone to date post-Shawn doesn’t necessarily mean she didn’t feel pain after their breakup! It just means she has moved on from that potential pain. But Shawn did later say he is happy that she’s not sitting alone at home.

“It does make me a little more comfortable knowing that she’s not at home at our empty house, so I can look at it from that point of view,” he said. “I also think that it’s helping me to move on because it does hurt that much, but seeing everything, it does upset me and does me a little angry, but it also helps me to move on knowing that maybe we weren’t right for each other and that I will find somebody down the road that also makes me happy.”

The couple was together for three years and met on Kaitlyn’s season of the show. Despite the fact that they got engaged on the show finale in 2015, Kaitlyn and Shawn refused to set a wedding date and make things official. There were also rumors prior to their split for months indicating that they had broken up before they actually did. Kaitlyn didn’t wear her engagement ring before the official announcement that they ended their relationship.

Anyways, now that Kaitlyn and Jason seem to be happy together, we hope Shawn can find that with someone else too, and also appreciate the relationship that he and Kaitlyn shared.