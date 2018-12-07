Shawn Booth Sparks Rumors He’s Dating WWE Announcer Charly Arnolt After Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

Is love in the air already? Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe announced their breakup a month ago, but he may already be moving on. Here’s what we know about the woman Shawn was spotted with!

As if it wasn’t shocking enough that Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33, and Shawn Booth, 31, announced the end of their three-year engagement on Nov. 2, Shawn was just spotted out with another woman! The reality star and WWE announcer Charly Arnolt, 31, met at the Strong New York fitness event in NYC, a source told Us Weekly. They brunched with a group of friends after leaving Solace gym, which could definitely have just been platonic. But then Shawn and Charly were spotted taking a flight back to Nashville together, allegedly looking “way too close.” They don’t follow each other on Instagram, though, so maybe Shawn hasn’t moved on just yet.

But if he is already looking to date again, Charly might be an amazing match. It’s no secret that Shawn, a personal trainer, loves all things fitness, and Charly is clearly in the same boat. She’s an ESPN on-air personality, and they did meet at a gym event, after all! But we’ll just have to wait and see what happens because last time we heard from Shawn, he didn’t mention moving on. In fact, he just thanked his fans for being there for him during such a tough breakup.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” he said on Instagram. “You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

That came over a week after he and Kaitlyn released a joint statement announcing their split. “After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the exes said. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Since then, Kaitlyn has been channeling her emotions into music and has a song on the way, while Shawn has been making more strides with BOOTHCAMP! So exciting for them both. We’re wishing this former couple all the best during their time of transition!