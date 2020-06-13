See Pics
Hollywood Life

New ‘Bachelor’ Matt James Goes Boating With Hunky Tyler Cameron & A Sexy Blonde Gal Pal

matt james
BACKGRID
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER C.
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taylor Cameron shows off his fit physique while out on a jog. Taylor seems to be staying in shape despite the Coronavirus scare, even opting for a jogging buddy despite recommendations from the CDC to stay over 6 ft away from others. Pictured: Taylor Cameron BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and friends sit on the field in VIP Suites at Ravens vs Rams NFL game on Monday night at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a hand full of stars on November 25, 2019. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5131764 251119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Matt James and his BFF Tyler Cameron were spotted enjoying a day on the water, just hours after it was revealed Matt will lead the next season of ‘The Bachelor’.

Matt James has been spotted for the first time since it was revealed he would be the very first Black lead on The Bachelor, on June 12. The hunky 28-year-old spent a day on the water with his best friend, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and a gal pal. The trio took their boat out for a spin in Jupiter, Florida on June 12 and Matt looked just as dashing as ever! He rocked a grey, red and black color-blocked hoodie with short blue swimming trunks and a camouflage bucket hat.

Tyler looked equally laid back in a tight white tee, multicolored swimming trunks and a matching camo-print bucket hat. Just hours earlier, Matt was making headlines after he appeared on Good Morning America to reveal the exciting news that he’s the next lead of The Bachelor.

matt james
Matt James and Tyler Cameron go boating. Image: BACKGRID

However, it wasn’t just the big reveal that caught the attention of fans, it was the fact he filmed his very first Bachelor-related television interview sans pants! While GMA viewers saw Matt conduct his virtual interview in a suave blazer and dress shirt, Tyler filmed what he saw: his BFF sitting in front of a ring light in his boxers. If you ask us, this just makes us even more excited for Matt to take the spotlight on ABC.

There was no indication of Matt’s pantless state during the interview, though. He instead addressed serious questions, like if he thought there’ll be “lasting change” within The Bachelor after his casting. “Well, I think it is a step in the right direction. When Rachel [Lindsay] speaks, we listen. She has a very important voice,” Matt answered, after Rachel called out the franchise for being “white-washed” a week prior. Although there’s no official word on when the next seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will air, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s hoping we see Matt on our TV screens soon!