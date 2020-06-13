New ‘Bachelor’ Matt James Goes Boating With Hunky Tyler Cameron & A Sexy Blonde Gal Pal

Matt James and his BFF Tyler Cameron were spotted enjoying a day on the water, just hours after it was revealed Matt will lead the next season of ‘The Bachelor’.

Matt James has been spotted for the first time since it was revealed he would be the very first Black lead on The Bachelor, on June 12. The hunky 28-year-old spent a day on the water with his best friend, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, and a gal pal. The trio took their boat out for a spin in Jupiter, Florida on June 12 and Matt looked just as dashing as ever! He rocked a grey, red and black color-blocked hoodie with short blue swimming trunks and a camouflage bucket hat.

Tyler looked equally laid back in a tight white tee, multicolored swimming trunks and a matching camo-print bucket hat. Just hours earlier, Matt was making headlines after he appeared on Good Morning America to reveal the exciting news that he’s the next lead of The Bachelor.

However, it wasn’t just the big reveal that caught the attention of fans, it was the fact he filmed his very first Bachelor-related television interview sans pants! While GMA viewers saw Matt conduct his virtual interview in a suave blazer and dress shirt, Tyler filmed what he saw: his BFF sitting in front of a ring light in his boxers. If you ask us, this just makes us even more excited for Matt to take the spotlight on ABC.

There was no indication of Matt’s pantless state during the interview, though. He instead addressed serious questions, like if he thought there’ll be “lasting change” within The Bachelor after his casting. “Well, I think it is a step in the right direction. When Rachel [Lindsay] speaks, we listen. She has a very important voice,” Matt answered, after Rachel called out the franchise for being “white-washed” a week prior. Although there’s no official word on when the next seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will air, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s hoping we see Matt on our TV screens soon!