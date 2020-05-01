Tyler Cameron Reveals Whether He’d Go On ‘BIP’ After Hannah Brown Romance Fizzles Out

Would Tyler Cameron try to find love again on ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? — The model, who called himself a ‘one-woman man,’ revealed the answer to that and more in a new interview on April 30!

Tyler Cameron is speaking his truth. And, his days of finding love on television may be over. The Bachelorette alum, who was came in second place on Hannah Brown‘s season (May 2019), explained why fans won’t see him on any future season of Bachelor in Paradise in a new interview on April 30.

“I’m gonna be honest. I feel like it would just be like all downhill,” the model, 27, admitted on Barstool’s Chicks in the Office podcast published on Thursday. Tyler was joined by BIP alum, Dylan Barbour, who found love on the show with Hannah Goodwin. The two got engaged during the season 6 finale of BIP, and are currently planning their wedding.

“You’d absolutely just get ruined,” Dylan, 25, said, alleging that the network, “would make you look so bad. Oh, my God … You had such a great rise that they’d be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?’”

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown on season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette’ in May 2019. (Photo credit: ABC)

Tyler’s dating life has been under a microscope after Hannah Brown, 25, gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt during the finale of her season of The Bachelorette last May. However, they split shortly after, which led to her spending a night with Tyler. Things between the two quickly fizzled out, and he quickly moved on with supermodel, Gigi Hadid in August 2019.

The models, who looked like a match made in heaven, were photographed together on many occasions in New York City. But, their romance was short-lived and over by that October. Gigi moved on (sort of) with her ex, Zayn Malik. She confirmed that they’re expecting their first child together during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on April 30.

Fans thought Tyler would end up with Hannah after they spent four weeks together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exes raised eyebrows about the status of their “friendship” when they quarantined together, with friends at his home in Florida. Hannah eventually returned home to her native, Alabama, and the two have maintained that they’re single and just friends.