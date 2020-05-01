Interview
Tyler Cameron Reveals Whether He’d Go On ‘BIP’ After Hannah Brown Romance Fizzles Out

THE BACHELORETTE - "1501" - It's a tractor...It's a plane...It's the self-appointed king of the jungle! Hannah's search for fierce love is matched with fierce competition as one hopeful bachelor sets a high bar by jumping the fence, while another pops out from the limo, in true beast fashion. At the end of the day, whether he is a golf pro looking to be Hannah's hole-in-one, a Box King seeking a woman who checks all his boxes, or a man with a custom-made pizza delivery, everyone wants a piece of Hannah's heart on the highly anticipated 15th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/John Fleenor)TYLER C., HANNAH BROWN
Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron keep fit during Corona Pandemic as they are seen working out with friends in South Florida. The two have been spending all week together including Wednesday afternoon as they were spotted during a work out with friends at a local sports field close to Tyler's house. Tyler and Hannah were seen chatting away as the group took a break in the shade form the Florida sun. Pictured: Hannah Brown,Tyler Cameron Ref: SPL5157499 180320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Hunky Tyler Cameron is seen shirtless as he chats former TV Bachelorette Hannah Brown in his Florida home town. The on-off couple have been spending some low key time together amid the Coronavirus crisis. Pictured: Tyler Cameron,Hannah Brown Ref: SPL5157423 180320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
THE BACHELORETTE - "1506" - Emotionally exhausted from last week's drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react? On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette's attention. On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, the Bachelorette is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Mark Bourdillon)MIKE, DUSTIN, HANNAH BROWN, TYLER C. View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Would Tyler Cameron try to find love again on ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? — The model, who called himself a ‘one-woman man,’ revealed the answer to that and more in a new interview on April 30!

Tyler Cameron is speaking his truth. And, his days of finding love on television may be over. The Bachelorette alum, who was came in second place on Hannah Brown‘s season (May 2019), explained why fans won’t see him on any future season of Bachelor in Paradise in a new interview on April 30.

“I’m gonna be honest. I feel like it would just be like all downhill,” the model, 27, admitted on Barstool’s Chicks in the Office podcast published on Thursday. Tyler was joined by BIP alum, Dylan Barbour, who found love on the show with Hannah Goodwin. The two got engaged during the season 6 finale  of BIP, and are currently planning their wedding.

“You’d absolutely just get ruined,” Dylan, 25, said, alleging that the network, “would make you look so bad. Oh, my God … You had such a great rise that they’d be like, ‘Alright we need to have him fall. What else are we supposed to have him do? Just keep rising?’”

Tyler Cameron & Hannah Brown on 'The Bachelorette'

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown on season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette’ in May 2019. (Photo credit: ABC) 

Tyler’s dating life has been under a microscope after Hannah Brown, 25, gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt during the finale of her season of The Bachelorette last May.  However, they split shortly after, which led to her spending a night with Tyler. Things between the two quickly fizzled out, and he quickly moved on with supermodel, Gigi Hadid in August 2019.

The models, who looked like a match made in heaven, were photographed together on many occasions in New York City. But, their romance was short-lived and over by that October.  Gigi moved on (sort of) with her ex, Zayn Malik. She confirmed that they’re expecting their first child together during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on April 30.

Fans thought Tyler would end up with Hannah after they spent four weeks together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exes raised eyebrows about the status of their “friendship” when they quarantined together, with friends at his home in Florida. Hannah eventually returned home to her native, Alabama, and the two have maintained that they’re single and just friends.