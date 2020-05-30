Tyler Cameron Looks Super Dreamy While Posing Shirtless On A Jog: ‘Finding My Own Way’

Out in the wild! Tyler Cameron showed off his toned abs and buff torso as he went for a shirtless jog in Virginia with his brothers Austin and Ryan.

Tyler Cameron, 27, is ripped! The Bachelorette alum put his six-pack and toned biceps on full display while out for a jog in new photos posted to his Instagram account on Friday, May 29. Posing on the scenic Pocahontas – Hatfield-McCoy Trails, Tyler candidly looked down then at the camera during the impromptu photoshoot. “Finding my own way,” he captioned the post, adding a peace sign emoji.

The Barkitecture host kept his brunette hair back with a bandana, seemingly showing off a longer ‘do amid quarantine. He rocked a dirty pair of black jeans and black Vans sneakers for the outing, sporting dirt and mud on his arms due to the rainy weather. Talk about commitment! Tyler was surrounded by lush green trees lining the path, and it looked like the ultimate quarantine escape.

The sexy photos already racked up a whopping 186,000 “likes,” including some love from friends and other celebrities! Andy Cohen, 51, was definitely enjoying the snaps commenting, “Yeah you really are,” in response to Tyler’s original caption. Fellow Bachelorette star Dylan Barbour hilariously quipped, “I hate you,” while former NFL star Clay Harbor added, “Ok Rambo.”

The Florida native has been spending time in West Virginia with his younger brothers Austin and Ryan Cameron, and posting up a storm of their nature-filled outings! Austin also shared some snaps from their May 29 outing, which revealed they were cruising along the muddy trails in four-by-four UTV vehicles. The three boys posed alongside their dad Jeff for a serious-posed pic, which Austin hilariously captioned, “What’s the name of our band? Wrong answers only.” Sharing the same images, Ryan added, “rockstar lifestyle.”

It’s so nice to see the family bonding after the sudden death of Tyler’s mom Andrea Cameron in March after a brain aneurysm. The Florida realtor was just 55 years old at the time of her passing. “Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly,” Tyler wrote on Mar. 12, sharing an image of him holding her hand in the hospital. “She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support,” he added.