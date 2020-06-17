Robin Thicke Is Unrecognizable With Longer Hair After Quarantine: Before & After Pics

Robin Thicke was ‘all dressed up’ with ‘nowhere to go,’ in a new image he posted to his Instagram account that showed off how much his hair had grown while he stayed safely in quarantine! See the before and after pics!

Robin Thicke is rocking a shaggier ‘do thanks to his time in quarantine, and showed off the results in a new post he made to Instagram on June 16. In the photo, the “That’s What Love Can Do” singer, 43, wore a button down floral shirt and sported a bit of scruff — showing that he hasn’t been shaving much in quarantine either. His hair, however, was the main focus, with Robin showing off how long his brunette locks have gotten since he has been quarantining with his fiancée, April Love Geary, and their two daughters — Mia Love Thicke, 2, and Lola Alain Thicke, 1.

“All dressed up and nowhere to go,” Robin captioned the image. The singer’s new look does come as a bit of surprise, considering that he hasn’t shown fans what’s been going on with his ‘do at all! In fact, across Robin’s IG, the only photos he has posted of himself have featured him wearing a baseball cap, which has conveniently covered his longer brunette ‘do.

But while Robin has been cooped up in his home, he’s had quite a lot of entertainment to keep him busy. Along with a few scattered images of the singer in his baseball cap, Robin has posted a string of photos of his sweet little girls playing outside and enjoying the sunny Los Angeles weather. Robin’s two-year-old and one-year-old daughters have been seen on Robin’s ‘Gram showing off their singing skills, sitting by their dad in the family garden, or hitting the tennis to get some strokes of the racket in!

Robin’s selfie, however, is the first time in a while the singer has put the camera lens back on himself and shown off the new ‘do he’s been working for months, as LA has maintained stay-at-home orders until quite recently. But through quarantine Robin hasn’t been the only celeb to go through a major hair transformation. Indeed, many stars have shown off their new looks on the ‘Gram, too!

Stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Keke Palmer, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and more have debuted their fresh hairdos across social media. While the aforementioned celebs may have planned their new looks out of boredom or to simply try something new, Robin’s was clearly the result of missing out on a haircut! But with LA cautiously opening up businesses, fans will have to wait and see how long his new look lasts before his next haircut!