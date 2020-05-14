‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. Looks So Different With Platinum Blonde Hair: Before & After Pics

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is working a whole new ‘vibe!’ The former lead of ‘The Bachelor’ took to Instagram to show off his brand new, platinum blonde ‘do, a major departure from his normal salt-and-pepper style.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going with a fresh look while in quarantine! The former Bachelor lead, 38, took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, May 13, and posted the new style he’s rocking while isolating with his family in Phoenix, AZ. In the photo, taken in his and wife Lauren Burnham‘s, 28, backyard, Arie sported a long sleeve grey top with blue shorts as he gave a smoldering look to the camera. The race car driver worked a platinum blonde hair style, unlike his normally gray ‘do. “It’s a vibe,” Arie captioned the photo.

As it would happen, Arie and Lauren have been staying entertained in quarantine by dyeing each other’s hair! In an April 12 post to her Instagram, Lauren shared that while their sweet 11-month-old daughter, Alessi, was napping, Arie and Lauren “dyed each other’s hair.” Lauren even added to the caption, “now [Arie]’s really a silver fox,” commenting on her husband’s newly minted silver coif!

When it comes to quarantine hair makeovers, Arie is definitely in good company with a slew of celebs who have been playing with their cuts and colors! Like Arie, actor Jim Parsons also went blonde — bleach blonde! The Hollywood star showed off his fresh color during a virtual town hall with the rest of his Hollywood co-stars, explaining that he wanted to change things up for his husband, Todd Spiewak. Other stars like Julianne Hough, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Keke Palmer have also toyed with hues of pink, orange, and blue!

But Arie’s look is definitely different compared to what fans will recall seeing during his stint as The Bachelor. Bachelor Nation will remember well that Arie’s season in 2018 was one of the series’ most dramatic in recent memory. Arie narrowed his final two choices down to Lauren and Becca Kufrin, 30. Although Arie initially proposed to Becca at the end of the season, the After The Final Rose special revealed that Arie broke off his engagement with Becca and confessed he still had feelings for Lauren during their “happy couple’s” weekend, and it was all caught on camera!

Arie eventually reconnected with Lauren and the pair became engaged during the After The Final Rose special, and married in Hawaii in January 2019. During the After The Final Rose episode, Becca was also announced as the lead for the 14th season of The Bachelorette. Becca would go on to accept the proposal of Garrett Yrigoyen, 31. The two are still happily engaged living in Los Angeles with their Corgi, Minno.