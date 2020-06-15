Lady Gaga and her beau, Michael Polansky, showed everyone what amore looks like! The couple was spotted picking up some delicious Italian food for lunch, with Gaga seen carrying a number of boxes, full of delectable dishes!

Now that’s amore! Lady Gaga and her partner, Michael Polansky, were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant with all of the entrees and appetizers for their at-home lunch date. The “Rain On Me” songstress, 34, and her Harvard-grad beau were seen out and about taking in the near-summer weather, with Michael carrying a bottle of wine on the June 14 day. Later on, Gaga was seen carrying two pizza-like boxes with another small box on top, as Michael carried three white paper bags full of dishes for their meal. Both wore protective face gear as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaga, whose parents own an Italian restaurant in New York City name Joanne Trattoria, has always been proud of her family roots. But more recently, the Grammy-winner has been showing a lot of love in her new romance, and as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, it seems that quarantine has really brought Gaga and her love even closer together.

“She [GaGa] is still head over heels in love with him,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They have been staying together at her place in Malibu since March because of the isolation orders but even when everything goes back to normal, it’s a given that they will continue to live together,” the source revealed. And it seems that the acceleration has been a direct effect of their couple’s-quarantining.

“This pandemic has accelerated their relationship,” the source explained further. While the set-up could cause their relationship to “go either way,” the arrangement has “been a good thing” for them so far. “They are totally intertwined now, it honestly seems like she’s met her soul mate,” the source observed, evening admitting, “it won’t shock anyone if they get engaged soon, they’re so in love.”

Gaga and the Parker Group CEO went Instagram official with their relationship on February 3, when a pink-haired Gaga cuddled up to her love on a luxurious yacht. Since then, her social media has featured sweet moments between the pair, including a post shared on March 17 confirming that the two were indeed co-quarantining. Gaga was previously engaged to Christian Carino before ending their relationship in February 2019. She was also previously engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney. Gaga and Michael first sparked romance rumors on New Year’s Eve.