Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Twin In Gray Tank Tops & Black Protective Gear As They Leave Grocery Store

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson dressed quite similarly to one another while doing everyday couple things!

Great couples think alike! Miley Cyrus, 27, and her handsome beau Cody Simpson, 23, were spotted heading out of a CVS in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12. It was a gray kind of day for the cutie duo and we don’t mean weather wise. They both sported their similar grey tank tops with Miley showing off her abs in hers while Cody had his massive muscles on display in his. The two differentiated, however, in the bottoms department as Cody opted to sport a pair of black shorts and Miley kept the grey theme going in her relaxed sweatpants.

Miley, who is known for changing her hairstyle many times over her long career, rocked a mullet for their errands type of outing. The two also made sure to make their trip was a safety first kind of deal by wearing matching black face masks in relation to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Other celebrities who have been seen sporting protective face gear over the past couple of months include Lady Gaga, Julia Roberts and more.

The Australian hunk recently underwent a major hair change himself similar to what Miley has done in the past. Cody shocked his followers when he shaved off his iconic blonde locks for a sexy, new buzzcut. It looked mighty good on him in a set of black and white Instagram photos where he cozied up to his super cute dog in late May.

Cody’s ever changing look in quarantine took a turn for the OMG last month when Miley dressed him up in sultry fishnet stockings and bright red lipstick for his music video “Captain’s Dance With The Devil” that she directed herself!

He indulged in his drag persona by also rocking a velvet dress, glitzy jewels and acrylic nails! Miley is no stranger to the world of drag as she proudly took the role of guest judge during the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 in 2019.