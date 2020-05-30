Cody Simpson is so sexy! The Australian star snuggled up to his new rescue dog Bo in two black-and-white photos snapped outdoors.

Cody Simpson, 23, has a new hair do! The singer showed off his new shaved head in a double Instagram post shared on Friday, May 29. Posing with his adorable rescue dog Bo — who he adopted with girlfriend Miley Cyrus, 27, in March — shirtless Cody appeared to be enjoying the California sun. His toned and defined arms were on full display in the snaps, proving he’s definitely been working on his fitness in quarantine!

“Salty dogs,” the Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose author captioned the images. Cody was casual in his backyard rocking a pair of black jeans, black Vans sneakers and a chic Chanel face mask we’re guessing he borrowed from Miley. While he didn’t tag a photographer (once again, we’re guessing Miley), the photos looked seriously magazine worthy despite being taken with just an iPhone!

The “Slide Away” singer shaved Cody’s hair in an at-home barber session on April 3! Like a pro, Miley expertly used an electric razor to help transform Cody’s untamed mane into a buzzcut, which he later showed off on his own Instagram. “Buzzin,” Cody captioned the video. “Clean cuts for the clean ocean, I say,” he added, shouting out a charitable cause.

Bo and Cody looked absolutely inseparable in the new photos, and we’re so glad to see the pup happy at his new home! “Baby boy Bo,” Cody posted back in March, dubbing the pooch his “sweet son.” The short-and-sweet name was inspired by Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 58, who was nicknamed “Bo” back in high school.

Since hooking up last summer, Miley and Cody have been joined at the hip! The couple have been quarantined together since California’s stay-at-home order went into effect, and appear more in-love than ever. In an Instagram live video from April 2, Cody even shared a romantic poem he wrote for Miley from his new book. “In the ancient night, she flies once more. Back to the sun and the stars. I try to chase her there but fall short, for I cannot breathe that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers,” he said.

“I can only admire from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with a desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful. All other beauties sleep in winter forests. She is the one who swims in the sun and doesn’t try up,” he went on. Miley was taken aback by the sweet gesture, gushing, “Aww, I love you babe!”