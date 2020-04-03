Cody Simpson can’t go to the barber during quarantine — but he has Miley Cyrus to get the job done! She shaved off all his hair to give him a buzzcut, and it was captured on video.

Miley Cyrus helped give Cody Simpson an extreme makeover during their coronavirus quarantine! Cody took to Instagram to share a video of the process of his head being shaved, and at the end, revealed his new buzzcut. Miley took control of the haircut, using an electric razor to shave all of her man’s locks off. The process took quite awhile, and a male friend also jumped in to help with some of the styling. “Buzzin,” Cody captioned the video. “Clean cuts for the clean ocean, I say.”

Cody and Miley have been quarantined together for several weeks now, and they definitely seem to still be enjoying each other’s company. On April 1, they celebrated six months together, and Cody wrote the sweetest message to the singer on his Instagram page. This pair’s relationship got very serious very quickly, so it’s hard to believe that they’ve only been dating for half of a year! The romance began shortly after Miley ended things with Kaitlynn Carter, who was her girlfriend for six weeks after she split from Liam Hemsworth.

After just one month of dating, Cody attended Miley’s brother’s wedding with her entire family, and proved he fit right in with the Cyrus clan. The couple also spent the holidays together, which revealed that their relationship was much more than just a rebound or a fling.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Miley has been bringing light to her followers with epic Instagram Live sessions every day. She’s always joined by other stars during the Live chats. So far, her guests have included Demi Lovato, Hilary Duff and more. On April 3, Selena Gomez will appear.