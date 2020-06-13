Kelly Clarkson Steps Out In 1st Appearance Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Brandon

Kelly Clarkson was seen for out for the first time only days after she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

A new beginning. Kelly Clarkson, 38, was spotted keeping a pretty low profile in her Los Angeles neighborhood after shocking the world with her decision to breakup with husband Brandon Blackstock, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. The “Miss Independent” singer was seen walking her adorable dog Henry while out and about on Friday, June 12, where she sported spaghetti strap overalls over an army green top (you can see those pics HERE). She accessorized the comfy casual look with a pair of flips flops and stunner shades while keeping her gorgeous brown locks up in a bun.

Her doggy-related outing came just one day after she made jaws drop by filing for divorce from Brandon. According to divorce docs the Grammy-winning singer filed due to irreconcilable differences. Other things she requested is to have joint custody of their kids River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, and to have her maiden name restored. Kelly.& Brandon also went into their marriage, which officially took place on October 20, 2013, with a prenup.

Prior to her decision Kelly was spending time in quarantine with Brandon, their kids and her stepchildren Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13, in Montana where she shot her Emmy-nominated talk show. “It’s a really beautiful ranch, and it’s a nice getaway for our family,” she said in a YouTube video. “It’s something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home.”

Everything appeared to be doing A-OK months before Kelly decided to split from Brandon. Kelly chatted with The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli on her talk show in an December 2019 episode where it seemed like the fire was still burning in their bedroom. “Well, Brynn, I was single for many years, so I have children. And how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie. That’s real, and it’s not weird. It’s natural.”

Kelly & Brandon are the latest celebrities who are going to splitsville in their relationship. Another couple doing the same are Kristin Cavallari, 33, and her former NFL playing husband Jay Cutler, 37. They announced their intention to divorce in April 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and 3 kids together.