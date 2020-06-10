Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant Covered In Black Lives Matter Graffiti After Cast Members Fired For Racist Actions

Lisa Vanderpump’s LA restaurant, PUMP, was boarded up and covered with ‘Black Lives Matter’ phrases after the firing of ‘VPR’ stars Stassi Schroeder and more.

Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant and lounge, PUMP, is now covered in Black Lives Matter messages. Images of the boarded-up Los Angeles restaurant surfaced on June 10, showing the establishment covered in black spray paint with phrases like “Black Lives Matter,” the abbreviation “BLM,” and a few black hearts painted onto the boards. The photos come just one day after Bravo made the decision to fire Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni following allegations of racist behavior.

In a statement made by Bravo on June 9, the network revealed that “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.” Bravo’s decision was announced after allegations of racist behavior were made public, specifically against Stassi and Kristen. Fellow cast member, Faith Stowers, revealed during her Instagram Live chat with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, the racism she faced from Stassi and Kristen, citing a disturbing experience from 2018 where Kristen and Stassi, two white women, called the police on Faith, a Black woman, for a crime she never committed.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people,” Faith said. “And [Stassi and Kristen] called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

After the story surfaced, Stassi and Kristen took to social media and apologized for their past racist actions. “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Stassi wrote in a June 7 post. “I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that.”

Stassi and Kristen both starred on VPR with Faith for a number of episodes between 2015-2020. Prior to her firing, Stassi posted a photo in February 2020, begging Bravo to never fire her from the show. “Dear Bravo, please never fire me, because I love this sh*t so much.” All four stars are now without jobs, with Stassi’s Italy wedding to Beau Clark getting closer.