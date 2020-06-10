Stassi Schroeder Awkwardly Begged Bravo To ‘Never Fire Me’ 4 Months Before Getting Axed

Stassi Schroeder really loved being a part of the Bravo TV family. The now-fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star pleaded with the network to never let her go in a Feb. 2020 message, because she was so happy there.

Stassi Schroeder had a very good life with the Bravo cable TV network prior to her June 9 firing from Vanderpump Rules. And she knew it. An old Instagram post that the 31-year-old shared on Feb. 5, 2020 is now so ironic. She appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and posed for a selfie with him in the Clubhouse, alongside fellow guest, Summer House star Kyle Cooke. Stassi shared it to her Instagram and captioned it, “Dear Bravo, please never fire me, because I love this sh*t so much.” She was one of VPR’s biggest stars, Bravo’s most recognizable faces, and the network was going to film her upcoming Italian destination wedding to Beau Clark. Now she’s without a job.

Bravo fired Stassi and Kristen Doute, 37, who were full time cast members on Vanderpump Rules since its inception in 2013. It came after former cast mate Faith Stowers relayed a story during an Instagram Live session with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice on June 1, where she claimed the pair called the police on her after seeing that a Black woman was wanted in a string of robberies. It came during a discussion as Faith revealed how hard it was being the only Black cast member on Vanderpump Rules, where she appeared on seasons four and six.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview,” Faith revealed.

Stassi did confirm that she and Kristen called the cops on their former co-star during a 2018 appearance on the Bitch Bible podcast (the audio has since been deleted). “We are like, we just solved a f**kng a crime,” Stassi recalled at the time. She added, “We start calling the police. The police don’t give a f**k.” Kristen tweeted a photo to her followers in Apr. 2018 of the unidentified female robber, taken from a local L.A. TV news station’s report. She wrote, “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

While Stassi issued a profuse apology on June 7, writing on Instagram that, “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” the damage was done. She was dropped by several partners, including, shaving brand Billie and vitamin startup Ritual. On June 9, Stassi, Kristen and two new VPR cast members were axed from the show. “Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network confirmed to HollywoodLife in a statement.

Fans who came across Stassi’s old post about asking Bravo to never fire her because she was so happy at the cable TV network had plenty to say in the comments. User @ogkapcake wrote, “I bet you wish you had never put that out in the universe Stassi. I guess you won’t be loving this sh*t anymore….sad, I was hoping to watch your wedding but it looks like your life just exploded …..not sure we will see you again. Look at it this way….it’s been a great ride girl.” @khalidbrammer told Stassi, “See what happens when you decide to talk out of the side of your neck even though silence is free?” while @alittledeestruction gave Stassi the wise advice, “You should probably turn off comments for this one.”