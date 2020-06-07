Mariah Carey Crashes ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion During Class Of 2020 Event To Sing ‘Hero’

OMG, DAVID! Mariah Carey just surprised the cast of Schitt’s Creek during the Dear Class of 2020. And she wasn’t alone!

Patrick was the one to serenade his beloved David Rose with “Always Be My Baby” at their wedding during the series finale of Schitt’s Creek, but Mariah Carey herself made Dan Levy‘s iconic character ‘faint’ during a surprise appearance during the ‘Dear Class of 2020’ Youtube event. But let’s back up.

Dan, along with almost the entire cast of Schitt’s Creek, including dad Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and the incomparable Catherine O’Hara, came together to honor the teachers who have been doing their best for their students during the pandemic. Led by Noah Reid, who played Patrick, the cast performed the classic 90s Mariah ballad “Hero,” perfectly in unison. And then, she arrived.

And she wasn’t alone! After finishing out the performance with the cast — and watching David nearly burst into tears — Mariah shared her own praise to the teachers. “To all the teachers, and to all the professors — especially the ones that had to deal with students like me who never really showed up to school on time, you rose to the occasion and helped the students reach the finish line,” she said, just as one of her twins Moroccan or Monroe, 9, interrupted. “Can we get on the Zoom call?” they asked, as Mariah hilariously declined and kept going.

“And to the students who have to deal with this bleak moment — congratulations on this historic moment!” as one of the twins once again interrupted — this time asking for some orange soda. “Anyway, to all the teachers and students, you are so appreciated. And I just want to say, class of 2020 — you made it! Thank you guys so much!”

Mariah’s epic appearance didn’t stop there, as she had a very special shout out for Dan Levy’s David! “And David,” the Emancipation of Mimi star called out. “Yes, Mariah CAREY!” a sweaty ‘David’ responded, trying to keep it together. From there, the legendary star went into one of her greatest songs ever. “And you’ll always be a part of me, I’m part of you indefinitely,” Mariah crooned from her 1995 hit “Always Be My Baby.” Moroccan and Monroe finally popped up for a close-up of their very own. “Roc and Roe are here — they want to say hi!” the proud mom said, as the twins hilariously smiled for the camera.