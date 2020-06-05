See Pic
Vanessa Bryant Congratulates Late Daughter Gianna On Her 8th Grade Graduation: ‘Love You Forever & Always’

Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Former United States player Mia Hamm, second from left, stands with former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, and his daughter Bianka Bella Bryant, before an international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif Ireland US Soccer, Pasadena, USA - 03 Aug 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her late daughter, Gianna’s, name framed by flowers on what would have been her eighth grade graduation.

Vanessa Bryant paid loving tribute to her late daughter, Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant, on what would have been her eighth grade graduation. The widow of the late Kobe Bryant, 38, took to her Instagram account on June 5, where she shared a gorgeous photo of Gianna’s full name — Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant — written in beautiful typography with a lei of cream-colored flowers acting as a frame. More emotional than the image were the words Vanessa wrote in her caption.

Congratulations on your 8th grade graduation Gigi,” Vanessa began the caption to her post. “I love you forever and always. I’m so proud of you.” Vanessa added a red heart emoji to her caption, and the hashtag “class of 2020” before signing off with “Mommy.”
June marks nearly six months since Vanessa lost her beloved husband, Kobe, and darling 13-year-old Gianna following a devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianni, and seven others onboard, including John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter AlyssaSarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.
kobe bryant, gianna braynt
Kobe and Gianna Bryant [Shutterstock].
Since their tragic deaths, Vanessa has already braved through a number of milestones that she will no longer be able to share with her husband and daughter. The mother of four — including daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 11 months — commemorated what would have been Gianna’s 14th birthday on May 1. She took to Instagram on her daughter’s special day, sharing a photo of Gianna smiling from ear to ear, and writing the caption, “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”
Vanessa also paid tribute to Kobe on what would have been their milestone 19th wedding anniversary. Vanessa once again took to Instagram on April 18, where she shared with her followers a touching throwback image of herself with her beloved husband, who kissed her on the cheek as she beamed at the camera. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she captioned the endearing photo.