Miranda Lambert Honors Frontline Workers With Touching Performance For CMT Special

After being forced to rescheduled spring shows on her ‘Wildcard’ tour due to coronavirus, Miranda Lambert kept the music coming during a CMT special for frontline heroes on June 3.

Miranda Lambert took part in the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists Of The Year Special on June 3. The at-home special featured some of the biggest stars in country music giving virtual performances “to recognize the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Miranda kept things stripped down, as she played guitar and sang “Bluebird” from her front porch during the special.

Heroes in healthcare, education, business, community leadership, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, the US military and more were honored during CMT Celebrates Our Heroes. Other performers during the special included Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Darius Rucker, Brandi Carlile Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw and many more. There were also appearances from celebrities like Carrie Underwood, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Munn, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and others.

The coronavirus pandemic forced CMT’s annual award show, the CMT Music Awards, to be rescheduled from June 3 to Oct. 14, so this special was the perfect placeholder in the meantime. Miranda was also forced to reschedule some spring dates on her Wildcard tour until this fall, so being able to sing for a good cause was a great way to fill that performance itch, albeit briefly!

Miranda spent the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine at-home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Then, at the beginning of May, the pair decided to rent an airstream to travel across the country. “Just because I can’t travel and play shows, doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music,” Miranda revealed on May 3. “I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member.” Along with the message, she shared a photo of the two in front of the ‘new family member’ — their 2020 Airstream Globetrotter!

Brendan and Miranda secretly got married in Jan. 2019 after less than three months of knowing each other. They met while she was promoting an album with her band, Pistol Annies, in New York City in 2018, and Brendan was working for the New York Police Department at the time.