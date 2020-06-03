Logan Paul Applauded For Passionate Rant Against Racism & Protesting For Black Lives Matter 

Logan Paul is receiving major praise for his speech condemning racism, as well as his support for Black Lives Matter after he protested with girlfriend, Josie Canseco, on June 2.

During the June 1 episode of Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, he addressed George Floyd’s death, as well as racism in America. For a full hour, Logan and his co-hosts took a “hard stance on the cataclysmic injustices taking place in the land of the ‘free.'” Logan got incredibly passionate as he condemned racism, and he further supported the Black Lives Matter movement by marching in a protest with his girlfriend, Josie Canseco, on the evening of June 2.

“It is not enough to be ‘not racist,'” Logan said on Impaulsive. “You have to be anti-racist. Condemn those who feign superiority because of the color of their skin. Friends. Hold friends accountable. Hold family accountable. Hold yourself accountable. And, most importantly, we must hold our authorities accountable — police officers, politicians. policy makers. As Killer Mike said, ‘BULLY the politicians at the voting booth.’ Make your voice heard. Attend a protest. Speak up against injustice.”

He continued by acknowledging his white privilege, and slamming those who don’t believe that it exists. “You are f***ing blind,” he ranted. “You are delusional, and you are part of the problem. I can count on zero hands the amount of times that I have feared for my life at a routine traffic stop. That has never happened.” Logan also vowed to ‘be on the front line’ of a protest, and he delivered by marching with Josie. At the protest, he proudly held up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign.

The video of Logan’s rant against racism began to go viral on Twitter, and many people were admittedly shocked to see how well-spoken he was on the subject. “Never have I thought I’d full-on agree with Logan Paul,” one person wrote. “No matter if what was said was scripted, he’s speaking the truth.” Someone else wrote, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but listen to what Logan Paul has to say,” and another fan added, “Logan Paul has done a lot of f***ed up s***, but whether you want to believe it or not, he’s growing.”

Logan’s passionate speech comes just days after his brother, Jake Paul, was accused of taking part in looting during a protest for George in Arizona. Jake was seen at the scene of the protests in various online videos, and received major backlash. However, he insisted that he was not involved in any destruction of property.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was in engaged in any looting or vandalism,” he tweeted. “We spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging.”