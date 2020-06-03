Watch
Logan Paul Applauded For Passionate Rant Against Racism & Protesting For Black Lives Matter 

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Madison Beer crouches down on the front lines of today's Black Lives Matter protest and peacefully protest with the National Guard behind her. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
LaTonya Floyd, center, in hat, participates in a march to protest the death of her brother, George Floyd in Houston on . Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air America Protests , Houston, United States - 02 Jun 2020
LaTonya Floyd speaks during a rally to protest the death of her brother, George Floyd in Houston on . Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air America Protests , Houston, United States - 02 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Logan Paul is receiving major praise for his speech condemning racism, as well as his support for Black Lives Matter after he protested with girlfriend, Josie Canseco, on June 2.

During the June 1 episode of Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, he addressed George Floyd’s death, as well as racism in America. For a full hour, Logan and his co-hosts took a “hard stance on the cataclysmic injustices taking place in the land of the ‘free.'” Logan got incredibly passionate as he condemned racism, and he further supported the Black Lives Matter movement by marching in a protest with his girlfriendJosie Canseco, on the evening of June 2.

“It is not enough to be ‘not racist,'” Logan said on Impaulsive. “You have to be anti-racist. Condemn those who feign superiority because of the color of their skin. Friends. Hold friends accountable. Hold family accountable. Hold yourself accountable. And, most importantly, we must hold our authorities accountable — police officers, politicians. policy makers. As Killer Mike said, ‘BULLY the politicians at the voting booth.’ Make your voice heard. Attend a protest. Speak up against injustice.”

He continued by acknowledging his white privilege, and slamming those who don’t believe that it exists. “You are f***ing blind,” he ranted. “You are delusional, and you are part of the problem. I can count on zero hands the amount of times that I have feared for my life at a routine traffic stop. That has never happened.” Logan also vowed to ‘be on the front line’ of a protest, and he delivered by marching with Josie. At the protest, he proudly held up a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign.

The video of Logan’s rant against racism began to go viral on Twitter, and many people were admittedly shocked to see how well-spoken he was on the subject. “Never have I thought I’d full-on agree with Logan Paul,” one person wrote. “No matter if what was said was scripted, he’s speaking the truth.” Someone else wrote, “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but listen to what Logan Paul has to say,” and another fan added, “Logan Paul has done a lot of f***ed up s***, but whether you want to believe it or not, he’s growing.”

Logan’s passionate speech comes just days after his brother, Jake Paul, was accused of taking part in looting during a protest for George in Arizona. Jake was seen at the scene of the protests in various online videos, and received major backlash. However, he insisted that he was not involved in any destruction of property.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was in engaged in any looting or vandalism,” he tweeted. “We spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging.”