New couple alert! Logan Paul and Josie Canseco confirmed their romance by holding hands in public on Jan. 12, just two and a half months after her split from Brody Jenner.

Logan Paul, 24, and Josie Canseco, 23, are an item, according to TMZ. The two sparked romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands on Jan. 12, and TMZ reports that they’re officially dating. Logan and Josie have actually had mutual friends and ran in the same circles for years, but their friendship only recently turned romantic. Their Jan. 12 outing was at the Rose Bowl flea market in L.A., and although it was low-key, there was no mistaking their linked hands on the stroll.

This hot and heavy new romance comes following Josie’s split from Brody Jenner at the end of October. The two started dating in August, following Brody’s breakup from Kaitlynn Carter. Their relationship was highly-publicized, as they made many public outings and were not shy about packing on the PDA. At the same time, Kaitlynn had moved on with Miley Cyrus in another high-profile romance. However, that relationship fizzled out just weeks later, as well.

Interestingly, Brody and Kaitlynn reunited for dinner with his mom just days ago, on Jan. 10. Kaitlynn shared videos of the reunion on social media. However, she made it clear that she and Brody weren’t back together by captioning one video of her ex, “Single and chic!!”

Meanwhile, Logan was previously in a relationship with actress, Chloe Bennet, during the summer and fall of 2018. Following the split, he was photographed hanging out with an Australian model, Casey Boonstra. He has also been linked to a number of other influencers and models over the years. Could Josie finally be the one that lasts!?